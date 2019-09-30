Puerto Rican singer, actor and author Ricky Martin has announced that he is expecting baby number four with artist husband Jwan Yosef.

"I love big families," Ricky Martin said while announcing the pregnancy at 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C. where he was accepting an award.

He was being honoured with the HRC National Visibility Award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropy. The singer said they have opted for surrogacy for their fourth child and are currently waiting. His husband Jwan Yosef and twin sons, Valentino and Matteo were present on the occasion.

"My family's here. Jwan, I don't see you but my husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here, I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you. Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she's also the light of my life," the 47-year-old announced onstage, reports E! News.

"And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting. Alright! I love big families," the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer said amid applause from the audience.

Martin dedicated his award to LGBTQ+ refugees across the world and said that he would talk to the victims and make sure to lend his voice to them.

The singer has earlier opened up about his love for big families. At the 2019 Golden Globes in January, the singer said: "I want four more pairs of twins. I would love to have a big family, but there's a lot going on at this moment, a lot of work."