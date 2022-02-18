Prince Andrew is being urged to talk to law enforcement about what he knows about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as part of his settlement in his sexual abuse case.

The Duke of York pledged in his settlement that he will "demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims." He also admitted his knowledge that Epstein "trafficked countless young girls over many years."

Following his admission, calls are now growing for Prince Andrew to speak up about his association with the deceased pedophile. He even said in his infamous Newsnight interview in 2019 that he would testify over Epstein's crimes.

But it has been 824 days and he has yet to do as he promised. According to Mark Williams-Thomas, a former cop turned investigative journalist, the Duke of York may have hold of an "awful lot of information" about Epstein and Maxwell's crimes. He urged the royal to speak to the FBI now especially given the pledge he made in his settlement.

He told The Sun that Prince Andrew "has openly said he would cooperate - but he hasn't. The FBI would jump on a plane and come and interview him, they have operatives in the UK - but he hasn't made himself available."

Williams-Thomas helped expose the late TV personality Jimmy Savile, who was accused of sexual abuse of children and women. The former detective called it a "ridiculous thing to say" for Prince Andrew to pledge that he is "going to help victims of sex trafficking" if he refuses to help the FBI in their investigation into Epstein.

He added, "If you were prepared to do that, then tell the FBI exactly what you know about Epstein and Maxwell. He has hidden in his palace and he has hidden behind his status."

Meanwhile, Dr. Ann Olivarius, a senior partner at law firm McAllister Olivarius, called Prince Andrew's refusal to cooperate with the FBI "an insult to the values of the monarchy, to The Queen, to Britain, to the British People, to the United States, and to the victims of trafficking."

As part of his settlement, Prince Andrew also agreed that he would never again deny that he raped his accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, when she was only 17 years old. He also expressed his regret over his ties to Epstein.