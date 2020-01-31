Rihanna is not looking to get into another relationship again after her split from Hassan Jameel. Contrary to reports, the singer is not dating A$AP Rocky or anyone at the moment.

A source claimed that the "Work" singer is enjoying being single right now, and is not in a hurry to start dating anyone exclusively. She is especially not dating rapper A$AP Rocky, despite rumours that say otherwise.

"Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan," the source told E! News, adding that the fashion designer "wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something."

The source denied rumours of the singer's relationship with A$AP Rocky, and claimed that Rihanna is just enjoying his company because they know each other from way back.

"She's hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him. They have a long history and she's just having fun," the insider added.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked dating rumours after they were spotted hanging out together on several occasions. They were together during the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert at the Big Apple. They were photographed laughing together backstage.

Likewise, they posed for a photo together on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards in London in December 2019. They also reportedly checked in at a hotel together after they were spotted getting cozy with each other while out and about in New York early this year.

Just a few days ago, someone else claimed that they are dating, but that Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on their relationship. She is just enjoying her time with A$AP Rocky and they are just having fun together. They are taking things slowly as it is still early days. The insider claimed that Rihanna is not yet thinking if there is a future for her with A$AP Rocky and is simply enjoying being a single girl.

Then again, Rihanna is said to be too busy to think about romance. as she is focusing on her business ventures. She is expected to expand Fenty Beauty and her other businesses. There are also rumours of a new album coming up, specifically the follow-up to her 2016 "Anti."