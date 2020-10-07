While Rihanna's latest Savage x Fenty fashion show is winning praises for a number of reasons including the display of diversity, it has also attracted huge criticism over the use of holy Islamic verses in a song at the event. The pop-star recently took to her Instagram account to issue an apology to the Muslim community for the "unintentionally offensive" mistake.

The lingerie fashion event, which streamed on Amazon Live on Friday, saw the models dancing to "Doom," a 2017 song by London-based producer Coucou Chloe featuring a snippet from the Hadith on judgement day. Calling the oversight "honest, yet careless mistake," Rihanna said on her Instagram story that she is "incredibly disheartened" by it and will make sure it never happens again.

"I would like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage x Fenty show," the 32-year-old wrote, adding: "I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake."

"We understand that we have hurt many of our muslim brothers and sisters, and i'm incredibly disheartened by this!" the "Diamonds" hitmaker continued.

The Grammy-winner admitted that the use of the verse was "completely irresponsible," and thanked her fans for their "forgiveness and understanding."

"I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again," the businesswoman wrote.

Meanwhile, the song's producer Coucou Chloe has also apologised for using the holy verses and pledged to remove the song from all streaming platforms. In a tweet on Monday, she wrote: "I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song 'DOOM.' The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith."

The artist also took "full responsibility" for not researching the words properly and thanked those who explained the mistake to her.