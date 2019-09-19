Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show which was held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, as part of the New York Fashion Week recently. It will now air on Amazon Prime as a Prime Original. The fashion show celebrates the lingerie collection designed by Rihanna for women of all shapes, sizes and ethnicity.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty was launched in 2018 and it has since then sold products in less than $60 (about 48 pounds). In her fashion show he singer told that women just need a little bit of validation, reports Associated Press. "You are beautiful. Your body's beautiful. Your body's sexy and you deserve to feel that way, is enough to make her feel good,"she said.

He fashion show will stream on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, in 200 countries. The models lineup is also of diverse in terms of size, shape and ethnicity. The "Diamonds" hitmaker herself walked on the ramp along with Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Normani, Joan Smalls, Laverne Cox, Aquaria, Hailee Steinfeld, Vanessa Hudgens and Kacey Musgraves.

DJ Khaled performed at the show alongside Diplo, Skrillex, Halsey, Big Sean, Migos, Fabolous and a few others. Check the teaser of the show on YouTube.

People couldn't take their eyes off Rihanna, who was glowing in a sexy lace bodysuit, a black bra top, and a black velvet mini skirt. Fat Joe said that the 31-year-old singer is "black Marilyn Monroe". She looked "iconic".

Rihanna believed that her beauty line is more than just fashion. She said, "I never think about, 'Well, I should do this because nobody else is doing this.' I think a lot of people fall into a trap or in trouble with that because it's not sincere. It's not genuine."

Strap in and get your TV ready!! 3 days til the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW. Get with your friends and watch it only on @primevideo this Friday, SEPT 20th! pic.twitter.com/P0vJtZDRzh — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 17, 2019

She said that everything she has done so far was straight from her heart. She wanted to give women something in a that is reasonable in terms of money and "make them feel confident". Fashionista said that Rihanna's show was everything that Victoria's Secret wished it could do.