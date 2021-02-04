"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" star Chris Pratt is trending on Twitter again after a user claimed to have unearthed old insensitive tweets he made in 2012.

People may be asking "what happened to Chris Pratt?" after the hashtag #RIPChrisPratt started to trend on Wednesday morning. Critics of the actor are slammming him on social media after he reportedly poked fun at others' bodies and race some years back.

Screenshots of what the 41-year-old "Guardians of the Galaxy" star was said to have tweeted back then included criticism directed at Miss Universe contestants. He allegedly wrote, "#MissUniverse in a way they all look like Miss Hungry."

He reportedly also made a racist tweet when he wrote, "Calling another nigga a 'nigger' is hilarious idc." He also shared a photo of a pen printed with "Bank of America" and on top is "Made in China" and captioned it, "I feel like somebody smarter than me could make a joke about this."

There is no proof that Pratt really wrote these tweets, and there were those who defended him. They called "fake" on the first tweet about race and the second and third not harmless at all.

"Pretty gross to spread lies," one fan wrote.

"The first ones obviously fake, but the other two aren't even that bad? He's being cancelled for pretty mild jokes he made a while ago? The last one is a lil mean spirited. But hardly cancel worthy? People wanna hate him so f***ing bad and I don't understand?" another commented.

Meanwhile, memes on how his Marvel costars will eventually react to the diss also went viral.

This is the second time that haters tried to cancel Pratt and the first had his "Avengers" cast-mates up in arms to defend him. Critics slammed him in October 2020 after he did not join his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at Joe Biden's fundraising event and assumed that it is because he supports Donald Trump.

Robert Downey Jr. and Zoe Saldana were among those who clapped back at the people trying to mar the actor's image. They also encouraged Pratt not to mind the insults and to keep his head high because he has his friends and family supporting him.