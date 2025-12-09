As the spotlight shifted back to Netflix's global hit Stranger Things with its season finale, one of its lead stars, Noah Schnapp, once again found himself at the centre of controversy. He has been receiving significant backlash after a viral video and resurfaced comments highlighting his pro-Israel views, which escalated into calls to boycott the series.

Now, claims have emerged that he has allegedly donated money to children in Gaza, and fans are stepping in to defend him. Did Schnapp change his views?

Alleged Donation to Children in Gaza Sparks Debate

As people continue to scrutinise Schnapp for his resurfaced comments and video highlighting his pro-Israel views, calls to boycott Stranger Things have intensified. An advertisement for the series in Prague, Czech Republic has reportedly been vandalised.

Amidst all of this, a Tumblr post claiming that the actor donated to children in Gaza has surfaced. The post was later shared on Reddit, sparking further discussion.

Tumblr Post Defends Schnapp

The Tumblr post was originally published on 3 June 2025, coinciding with the release of the series finale's first teaser. Boycott calls had reportedly already begun around that time, but intensified when Volume One of the series aired, reaching a global audience.

The post delves into Schnapp's controversies, including the 'Zionist' allegations — particularly the sticker incident — and provides explanations of what really happened, based on statements Schnapp shared with fans on his Discord server.

According to the post, Schnapp was simply handed the sticker and was not the one distributing it. He reportedly received it while dining in an Israeli restaurant where a woman was handing them out.

Furthermore, the post details the experiences he faced, including slurs and other inappropriate behaviour, but ultimately, it aims to defend the actor and offer clarification.

Most notably, the post claims that Schnapp has donated to children in Gaza. Ever since he was filmed and photographed holding a 'Zionism Is Sexy' and 'Hamas Is ISIS' sticker, the actor has allegedly donated to a Palestinian organisation.

A screenshot showed Schnapp liking an Instagram post about the genocide unfolding in Gaza. Another screenshot featured a comment from a TikTok video posted by Netflix, which includes Schnapp. The comment reads: 'He donated to our charity for children, including Gaza children.'

When asked for proof, the individual claiming this responded that the donation was private. They also claimed to be one of the organisers but did not disclose the name of the organisation.

Organiser's Defence

The 'organiser' wrote: 'It was private. I don't think he wanted recognition for it, but I personally think more needs to be known. It will come out sooner rather than later. He is a good egg. You can choose to believe it or not. Up to you.'

They added: 'Only Allah knows our hearts, people can change for the better. Free us Palestinians from this heartache.'

Lastly, they urged people to click their bio and donate instead of mocking or scrutinising 'a good man', referring to Schnapp.

Donation Claims Dismissed as 'Fake'

As the post spread on Reddit, some users claimed the donation was fake and continued to criticise the Stranger Things actor for his sticker controversy and past comments.

Reddit user u/ZipZapZia wrote: 'It's fake. If you go onto that post on Instagram and search the likes, there is no "Noah" listed who liked the post, so they're lying from the start. And a random account saying "he donated, trust me" without any proof is just nonsense/not believable. There isn't any evidence that he's no longer a Zionist nor is there any evidence that he supports Palestine.'

Another user replied, 'I call bullsh*t from the guy who was gleefully saying "zionism is sexy".'

Others argued Schnapp should apologise. One comment read: 'Even if this was true, which it doesn't seem to be, the apology has to be AS LOUD if not louder than the problematic behaviour.'

Another added, 'Yeah, if he actually changed his views, he needs to let people know it.'

A similar sentiment followed, 'Exactly, I want to believe he changed because I also changed, but he needs to make that clear.'

Despite scepticism, some Reddit users expressed hope that Schnapp truly donated and changed. One wrote: 'I hope that this is true. As cynical as I am, I want to believe that people can change. That hope is really one of the only things that can keep me going these days. Though I don't know if my opinion really holds any weight in regard to this issue!'

Another insisted the donation claim was true: 'It's not fake. I followed Noah just to see, and once you follow him, it literally shows you he liked the post...'

Unresolved Questions

Whether Schnapp donated remains unclear unless he publicly addresses it. While some commenters on the Reddit thread hope he genuinely changed, others suspect the donation claim is a PR stunt timed with the release of Stranger Things.

Ultimately, the post suggests that people should avoid hasty judgments and extend compassion in an already turbulent climate.