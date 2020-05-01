"Star Wars" fans will be delighted to know that the "The Rise of Skywalker" will drop on Disney Plus two months earlier than it was originally scheduled. The streaming service is now releasing the movie on the online streaming platform on Monday, May 4, just when the world will be celebrating Star Wars Day.

Star Wars Day is an annual commemorative day that celebrates George Lucas' creation "Star Wars." The date is symbolic of the popular "Star Wars" catchphrase "May the Force be With You" as "May the Fourth be With You."

This year, as the day arrives amid the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, fans will get a chance to stream, watch, and celebrate the day with all nine Skywalker saga movies all in one place. According to Deadline, apart from the nine movies, the Star Wars collection on the streaming service, an exclusive home for all the movies and television shows by Disney, will also see the arrival of doc series "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" and the final episode of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

All 9 films, all in one place. Stream the complete Skywalker saga on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Zq3eojoygA — Star Wars (@starwars) April 27, 2020

As per the report, "The Rise of Skywalker" has been the top home entertainment title in the US in the past four weeks as per the data released by Digital Entertainment Group. The epic space opera movie happens to be the ninth and the final chapter in the Skywalker saga and the third installment of the "Star Wars" trilogy featuring "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi" as the first and the second part. "The Rise of Skywalker" released on December 19, 2019 and quickly became one of the top highest grossing films of the year receiving multiple nominations and accolades.

The news comes as a surprise for Star Wars fans. However, this is not the first time Disney has disrupted its release schedule. The streaming service has made changes and diverted several of its productions to streaming services for early release for its isolated viewers amid the coronavirus crisis.

While "The Rise of Skywalker" and other "Star Wars" movies have been available for purchase on Blu-ray and digital rental for a long time, they will now be available for streaming in a more affordable price for Disney Plus subscribers. The app and its content is available to download from web browsers on PCs, App Store for iOS devices and Apple TV, Play Store for Android devices and Android TV, Amazon devices such as Fire TV and Fire HD, Chromecast, Chromebook, Samsung smart TVs, LG smart TVs, Roku devices, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and more.