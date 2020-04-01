Andrew Jack, who played Resistance Major Caluan Ematt in the "Star Wars" franchise, died at St Peter's Hospital in the U.K. on Tuesday.

The actor's wife, Gabrielle Rogers, said he died two days after he tested positive for COVID-19. She shared that her husband died peacefully and without pain.

We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him.



Take care out there, lovers x@RealHughJackman @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/fm5LevA8n2 March 31, 2020

Jack's representative Jill McCullough also confirmed the actor's death in a statement to Evening Standard.

"He died this morning of Covid-19 at St Peter's Hospital, Chertsey. Andrew lived on one [sic] the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach: Gabrielle Rogers," reads the statement.

Rogers, sadly, was not by her husband's side when he died. She was stuck in quarantine in Australia after having flown from New Zealand last week. McCullough revealed that Rogers "was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held."

"Andrew was full of life – he was tall and striking with flowing white hair. You wouldn't miss him if he walked into a room. He was still working full-pelt, currently coaching on the new Batman," McCullough continued adding, "I'm receiving so many messages saying how much he will be missed. Our community has lost one of it's brightest and clearest voices."

Andrew Jack, who played Caluan Ematt in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi and voiced Moloch in Solo, passed away as a result of complications he developed from COVID-19. May the Force be with you. pic.twitter.com/97pFsOSN7m — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) March 31, 2020

Rogers appeared in two "Star Wars" films including "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi." He also lent his voice to Moloch in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." He has worked with several famous celebrities including Robert Downey Jr., Cate Blanchett, Chris Hemsworth, and Hugh Jackman. He has also worked on the Marvel films "Captain America: The First Avenger," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Avengers: Infinity War" and its sequel "Avengers: Endgame."

He is best known for his work as a dialect coach particularly in "The Lord of the Rings" film franchise. Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins, in "Lord of the Rings," and Greg Grunberg, who starred in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," mourned the actor's death on Twitter.

So heartbreaking to learn that Andrew Jack has passed away. He, along with Roisin Carty, lead all of us through the many accents of Middle-Earth. He was a kind and lovely human being. My love to his family and friends. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 1, 2020

Devastated to hear of the passing of the wonderful, talented, beloved gentleman #AndrewJack. He is one of the kindest people Iâ€™ve ever worked with. Please stay safe. Please stay home!!! #RIPAndrewJack pic.twitter.com/VqmmGkxaOF — GreG GrunberG (@greggrunberg) March 31, 2020

Rogers is among the other celebrities who died of COVID-19. He joined Japanese comedians Ken Shimura, country music singer Joe Diffie, actor Mark Blum and Arrow vocalist Alan Merrill.