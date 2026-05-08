Justin Schneider could not afford to manufacture the shoe he had designed. His savings came to $15,000 (£11,900). The factory wanted $60,000 (£47,400) before it would touch a single pair. Within 12 months of launching Wolf & Shepherd in February 2015, the brand had crossed $1 million (£790,000) in revenue.

Schneider had been circling the idea for years. A former Division I decathlete at Notre Dame, where he set the university's heptathlon record and studied industrial design, he had designed performance footwear at Adidas, New Balance, and Reebok after graduating.

While on a posting with the National Geographic Society in Madagascar, a friend back home phoned to grumble about an expensive pair of English dress shoes that left his feet in agony, Side Hustle School noted.

Schneider set himself a 90-day deadline. He flew to Mexico and came back with a prototype that married Italian calfskin uppers with athletic-grade cushioning, carbon fibre reinforcement and a precision-cut outsole borrowed from running shoe engineering. Professional on the outside. Performance technology underneath.

A Dish Soap Spill Nearly Ended the Shoe Brand at Birth

Bridging the gap between his $15,000 (£11,900) and the factory's minimum took a month of pitching. Schneider rang everyone he knew: family, old teammates, colleagues, loose acquaintances, and asked each of them to pass the word on. By the end he had collected 600 pre-orders, enough to wire the production payment and get the first batch rolling.

Then the factory nearly sank him. Schneider arrived the day before shipping and found the entire run, hundreds of finished pairs, ruined. A cleaning product had spilled across the floor, stripping the leather. He scoured the building and located a supply of hides the factory kept for its own label. After a tense negotiation, the manager released them. Schneider paid the crew at twice the overtime rate and had every pair remade and dispatched within 48 hours.

Rather than bury the episode, he told his first customers the full story. Those early buyers became the brand's most effective word-of-mouth channel.

From Zero Salary to a $50M Shoe Brand Valuation

Schneider did not pay himself for the first two years. During year one, he lived on roughly $1,000 (£790) a month in a beach hut in Jacksonville, Florida. He only began drawing a salary in year three, by which time Wolf & Shepherd was turning over around $6 million (£4.7 million) annually. The early capital came partly from Notre Dame's McCloskey Business Plan Competition, where he won the $25,000 (£19,800) grand prize, the university's IDEA Center confirmed.

A publicity stunt in June 2016 gave the brand a national audience. Schneider persuaded Syracuse University track star Juris Silenieks to enter the Hotlanta Half Marathon in Atlanta wearing Wolf & Shepherd dress shoes. The runner finished first out of 800 competitors. Only a single Forbes contributor had agreed to cover the race beforehand. After the result, press attention multiplied on its own.

Fundraising followed the momentum. A $250,000 (£197,500) friends-and-family round came first, then a $1.9 million (£1.5 million) seed round. By July 2019, annual sales had reached $11.5 million (£9.1 million) and Schneider closed a further $4 million (£3.16 million). Total external funding stands at $7 million (£5.5 million), with the company valued at $50 million (£39.5 million). More than 200,000 pairs had been sold by that stage, according to the IDEA Center.

Wolf & Shepherd now operates stores in New York and Los Angeles, with former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski as a brand ambassador and tennis champion Maria Sharapova on the board. The range has expanded from one dress shoe into trainers, loafers, boots and women's footwear, averaging around $325 (£257) a pair. The company's website lists more than 20,000 five-star reviews.

'I don't feel I had timidity when starting the business,' Schneider has said. 'If anything, it was completely the opposite and I was overfilled with confidence that there is no way I can fail.'

Wolf for ambition. Shepherd for guidance. On $15,000 (£11,900) and a glued-together prototype, the decathlete built a shoe company the industry had not seen coming.