More than one hundred representatives from political, business, cultural, and media sectors across China and the UK attended the Amazing Shanghai – City Tea Salon, held at The King's Library Gallery of the British Library in London on 24 April.

The event is hosted by the Shanghai United Media Group and organised by the Shanghai Art Collection Museum. It attracted a distinguished and wide-ranging audience. Among those in attendance were Edward Stanley, 19th Earl of Derby; Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the British Museum; Laura Pye, Director of National Museums Liverpool; Jamie Andrews, Senior Director of Engagement and Development at the British Library.

Also in attendance were Zhang Zhixin, Minister of the Chinese Embassy in the UK; Ma Xiaohong, President of Shanghai United Media Group; Zhang Li, Director of the China National Tourist Office in London; Gordon Brough, Chairperson of Henry Sotheran's, one of the world's oldest antiquarian booksellers; Patrik Schumacher, Principal of Zaha Hadid Architects; and Alderman Gary Millar, Chairperson and President of Liverpool-China Partnership.

In his speech, Lord Derby shared his long-standing commitment to promoting cultural and business exchange, and expressed the hope that the event would create new opportunities for collaboration between China and the United Kingdom.

Blending a photography exhibition, rare book showcase, tea art presentation, and performances of traditional Chinese music, the event aimed to build a meaningful bridge between Shanghai and London, encouraging dialogue, mutual understanding, and fresh opportunities for future partnership.

Beyond its cultural significance, the event also highlighted the practical value of cultural exchange as a catalyst for economic cooperation. Tea, as both a symbol of heritage and a growing global lifestyle industry, opened conversations on closer collaboration between Chinese and British tea enterprises in areas such as premium retail, branding, product innovation, hospitality experiences, and international market expansion. Representatives from both sides discussed how traditional tea culture can be reimagined for contemporary consumers through design, storytelling, and cross-border partnerships.

The gathering also created new momentum for cooperation in the creative industries. With guests from architecture, publishing, museums, media, tourism, and design sectors, the evening served as a platform for exploring partnerships in cultural tourism, exhibition development, city branding, creative content production, and heritage-led regeneration.

Ma Xiaohong, chairperson of Shanghai United Media Group and the host of the event, said: 'As two globally connected cities with rich histories and forward-looking economies, Shanghai and London share strong potential for collaboration.

'The Amazing Shanghai — City Tea Salon showed that culture can be more than a form of appreciation — it can also become a gateway to innovation, trade, and long-term partnership between businesses and institutions in both countries.'