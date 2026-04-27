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One of the surprising twists in this year's NFL Draft was the snub of former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. Despite finishing runner-up in Heisman voting last season, the 24-year-old was surprisingly left undrafted despite his credentials.

Size was seen as the reason in Pavia's case. As pointed out by Jacob Camenker of USA Today, he measured 5-9 7/8 inches at the Senior Bowl and just over 5-10 at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

That meant that despite his talent, questions were in the air on how his lack of height could make him click in the pro football ranks.

Despite being passed up, Pavia still has a shot at making it to the NFL. The latest update on him is that he was given a minicamp invite by the Baltimore Ravens but on a tryout basis. There is no assurance but it is an opportunity for the 2023 CUSA Offensive Player of the Year.

If he is successful, Pavia may get a three-year contract for his efforts. However, he will have to grind it out if he hopes to crack the 53-man roster of that team.

Pavia's Unlikely Path Gets Love From Coach Prime

Despite the tall odds, Pavia needs all the backing he can get to make it. And ironically, there is already one pushing for him to succeed.

Deion Sanders is publicly rooting for the 24-year-old, confident that Pavia deserves a shot at playing pro football. Right now, the NFL door remains open for the former Vanderbilt QB. Coach Prime believes the 2025 SN College Football Player of the Year has a good shot at playing in the NFL or some other league.

'I believe in you my man! Stay strong and don't let up,' Sanders posted on X (formerly Twitter). 'Show them what time it is and never allow them to forget. Much love & God bless you.'

@diegopavia02 “I BELIEVE IN YOU MY MAN! Stay strong and don’t let up. Show them what time it is and never allow them to forget. Much Love & God bless you. #PRIME — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) April 26, 2026

Sanders is no stranger to seeing gifted players sliding down or being overlooked. As far as this year's NFL Draft, the Colorado Buffaloes coach still kept tabs on this year's class despite previously saying he would not watch it.

Coach Prime said he remained sore about last year's draft where his son, Shedeur Sanders, was not selected until the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur was once seen as a potential first-round prospect.

Coach Prime, Pavia Have A History

For those who may not be aware, Coach Prime and Pavia have a history. Sanders tried to recruit Pavia when the former was still at Jackson State. However, the hitch was that the New Mexico native would have to play behind Shedeur.

Pavia passed on that offer and went on to play for New Mexico State and then Vanderbilt. Regardless of all that, Sanders has shown that he remains supportive of Pavia even if they didn't get the chance to work together.

Does Pavia Have An Attitude Problem?

Aside from his lack of size, another potential reason that critics believe did Pavia in was questions about his behaviour. After finishing second to Fernando Mendoza of Indiana in Heisman voting, Pavia was spotted in a New York club next to a sign that read: 'F*** Indiana.'

Moreover, he also vented out his frustration on Instagram, posting a photo that had a caption that read 'F*** ALL THE VOTERS, BUT ... FAMILY FOR LIFE.'

While Pavia did apologise to Mendoza after that tirade, the damage had been done. That included NFL teams although most believe the main issue was his lack of height.

It may be a long climb but Pavia has proven he is a hard worker. Coach Sanders knows he can do it and prove detractors wrong.