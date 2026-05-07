Former JP Morgan Chase banker Chirayu Rana is standing pat on his allegations against JPMC executive director Lorna Hajdini. The 35-year-old is accusing Hajdini of sexually and racially abusing him and is seeking $11.7 million (£8.6 million) to settle the case.

Through her lawyers, Hajdini has denied the allegations and says Rana's claims are untrue.

'Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place,' Hajdini's lawyers stated via New York Post.

JPMorgan Attempted Settlement Before Lawsuit Escalated

In an effort to prevent the issue from escalating, JPMC reportedly tried to settle with Rana for $1 million (£735,350), the The Wall Street Journal reported. The 35-year-old declined the offer, reportedly equivalent to two years of his earnings from JP Morgan Chase.

'We did try to reach an agreement to avoid the time and expense of litigation and to support an employee who was being threatened with the very reputational harm now unfolding,' JPMC said in an official statement via Daily Mail. 'We continue to believe these allegations have no merit and new information raised as a result of the public filing only reinforces that conclusion.'

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In the lawsuit, Rana alleged that the abuse began in spring 2024, when they started working together. The 35-year-old claims that on one occasion, Hajdini dropped her pen near Rana and rubbed his leg, squeezing his calf as she picked up the pen.

'Oh, you did play basketball in college? I love basketball players, they get me so wet,' the JPMC executive director allegedly said, according to the lawsuit.

The alleged advances by Hajdini did not stop there. She reportedly invited Rana out for drinks, and when the 35-year-old refused, Hajdini issued threats.

'If you don't f**k me soon, I'm going to ruin you, never forget, I f**king own you,' the JPMC official allegedly said.

JPMC Internal Investigation Found No Evidence of Misconduct

For their part, JPMC did the necessary internal investigation on the Rana-Hajdini case. After reviewing emails, phone records and witness statements, the probe found no evidence of wrongdoing, NY Post reported.

In that same report, it was added that Hajdini cooperated with the investigation while Rana did not.

'Following an investigation, we don't believe there's any merit to these claims,' the bank said in an official statement. 'While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.'

Before filing the race- and gender-based harassment case in May 2025, it appears Rana already had previous issues with the bank. According to unnamed sources, the 35-year-old told supervisors that his father had passed away, a reason why he took bereavement leave and other paid time off to collect nearly three months away from work.

However, it was learned that his father, identified as Chaitanya Rana, was alive and well. In fact, NY Post was able to talk to the elder Rana who says he knew nothing about Chirayu's legal issues.

'I don't know anything about it. He didn't talk with us or anything, the elder Rana said. 'He's my son. He's a good guy.'

Despite questions surrounding Rana's case, his attorney, Daniel J. Kaiser, insists that the allegations are valid. He also warned outlets reporting on the scandal that they may end up being shamed once his client's evidence is revealed.