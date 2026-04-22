In New York, where daily living costs can be relentless, many professionals look for ways to supplement their income. Few expect that a weekend project might one day rival a comfortable corporate salary. That possibility is now becoming real for Michael Sim, a digital marketing professional who has quietly built a thriving photo booth business alongside his full-time job.

Sim, who works as a director of paid search at a media agency, says the venture now brings in about $6,000 a month. If growth continues, he hopes the business will soon replace his corporate income.

Wedding Idea That Sparked A Business

The idea for the business began in a familiar setting. While planning his wedding with his wife, Sim noticed how expensive many wedding services had become. Photo booths, however, stood out as an experience that guests enjoyed and organisers were willing to pay for.

Sim decided to explore the opportunity. He partnered with his friend Jazz Singh, and together they launched a small photo booth company called Future Flicks. At the beginning, the aim was simple. They wanted a side business that could generate extra income outside their regular jobs. Early clients came through personal connections. Many friends were getting married, which helped the business secure its first bookings and build a reputation.

Business With Low Operating Costs

Sim says one of the strongest advantages of the photo booth business is its relatively simple cost structure. Most expenses were upfront. The team invested in equipment, insurance and specialised software to run the booths.

Once those costs were recovered during the first year, the business became significantly more profitable. Sim says around 60 to 70 per cent of the revenue now becomes profit. The company currently owns seven photo booths, which are stored in a rented storage unit when not in use.

From Wedding Parties To Corporate Clients

In the early stages, weddings made up most of the bookings. But the business soon expanded into corporate events, which offered higher revenue opportunities.

Sim says one of the first major corporate clients was the fashion brand KITH, which hired the company for its holiday party. The relationship has continued each year since. Corporate events gradually became the company's main focus.

Growing Market for Brand Activations

Today, Future Flicks specialises in brand activations. These events allow companies to promote products through interactive experiences that engage guests. Sim says these events typically generate between $4,000 and $7,000 in revenue for a single booking.

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Unlike weddings, where pricing discussions can be lengthy, corporate clients tend to focus more on the experience being delivered. Brands are interested in whether the photo booth can help create memorable moments that strengthen product awareness. To stand out in this competitive space, Future Flicks has developed several unique offerings. These include high-angle photo booths and vintage-style booths that provide a distinctive visual experience.

The company has also introduced an artificial intelligence-powered photo booth concept. In a recent campaign for the cosmetics brand Garnier, guests had their photographs transformed into personalised hair dye box designs that they could take home. For marketing teams launching products, such experiences can leave a lasting impression.

Managing A Business Alongside A Full-Time Job

Despite the company's growth, Sim continues to work full time in digital marketing. Managing both responsibilities requires careful planning. His business partner Jazz Singh manages most of the events. Some bookings also operate as drop-off services, where the booth is delivered without full-time staff on site. Sim remains the main contact for clients and oversees partnerships, marketing and business development. His wife also assists with logistics behind the scenes.

Turning A Side Hustle Into A Long-Term Plan

Sim has spent about ten years working in digital marketing, specialising in Google Ads and search engine marketing. The role has brought professional stability and a six-figure income. However, the success of Future Flicks has begun to shift his long-term plans. Sim says his goal is to grow the company steadily each year and eventually replace his corporate salary.

Looking further ahead, he hopes to turn the business into a seven-figure company within five years by expanding into new cities, strengthening industry partnerships and continuing to develop creative photo booth experiences. For now, the business remains a side venture. But with demand rising and bookings increasing, it may not stay that way for long.