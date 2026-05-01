Piper Rockelle's podcast sit-down with her OnlyFans 'top spender' has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, after the 58-year-old man asked to chew her sock on camera and then casually revealed he had been following her since she was 12 years old.

The encounter, captured in footage circulated on TikTok and X, left the 18-year-old influencer visibly taken aback at multiple points throughout the interview. The clip spread rapidly on 30 April 2026, drawing millions of views and reigniting a debate that has followed Rockelle since she launched her OnlyFans page on 1 January 2026: who exactly is paying for her content, and how long have they been watching her.

The backlash was swift and sharp, with critics calling the full encounter a 'safeguarding failure' from start to finish.

What Happened During the Podcast Encounter

The clip circulating on TikTok shows the fan pointing at Rockelle's sock mid-interview and asked: 'Can I chew on that sock for a second?' Rockelle sniffed the sock herself before responding 'go, go ham.' He then asked whether he could take it away from the set to do so. She said 'of course,' and the camera captured her whispering 'oh my god' as he moved away.

A YouTube commentary video covering the encounter independently described the interview as having 'got extremely messy.'

Earlier in the same exchange, and before the sock request, the man had already given the internet a separate reason for alarm. Asked when he first discovered Rockelle, he said it was around the time he got a computer, approximately six years ago.

That timeline would place the start of his interest in her at around the time she was 12, per Complex. He is, per the framing of the interview, her single highest-spending subscriber on OnlyFans.

This is How the Internet Responded

The reaction online was immediate and largely critical. 'This is not a fun podcast moment. This is a safeguarding failure that nobody in that room reacted to properly,' one X user wrote, as reported by Reality Tea.

Others directed their discomfort at both parties. 'This is actually unhealthy to watch,' a second commenter wrote. A third added: 'This is just weird and uncomfortable.'

This is actually unhealthy to watch, an old man like that having lust on a 18 years old girl and even to the point of asking her for socks for him to chew it.. man is gone — Football T@lk (@Ofaye9) May 1, 2026

This is just weird and uncomfortable. Internet culture really keeps finding new lows. — Moaz Haider (@MoazHaider5) May 1, 2026

Rockelle's response to the backlash was to repost the clip and defend the man directly. 'He is my number one supporter and I have so much love for him,' she wrote on X. That choice to publicly back rather than distance herself from the encounter amplified the criticism significantly. She has not separately addressed the sock exchange or the staging allegations that emerged alongside it.

he is my number one supporter and i have so much love for him 🫶🏼 https://t.co/HwpEX3dhRQ — Piper Rockelle (@PiperRockelle) April 28, 2026

A contingent of viewers argued the entire encounter had been scripted. Several users alleged the man was comedian Don Barris in disguise, while others pointed to what UNILAD Tech described as networks of influencers paying to have controversial clips amplified on X for views. Real or staged, the clip generated exactly what Rockelle's content consistently produces: mass attention.

A Career Built on Controversy

Rockelle began making YouTube content at eight years old and built her profile through a collective of child creators known as Piper's Squad. In 2022, eleven former members filed a lawsuit against her mother and manager Tiffany Smith, alleging 'inappropriate, offensive and abusive treatment' on set, as well as claims the children were unpaid for their work. Rockelle has maintained a close relationship with her mother throughout.

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She launched her OnlyFans page on 1 January 2026 and claimed in posts she later deleted to have earned roughly £2.3M ($2.9M) in her first 24 hours on the platform, per E! Online.

Screenshots she posted were widely challenged for inconsistencies before she removed them, though she has continued to stand behind the earnings claim publicly. In a Rolling Stone interview earlier this year she was direct: 'You can say I'm a sex worker. You can say whatever you want. I really don't give a sh*t.'

Rockelle turned 18 in August 2025, but the man at the centre of this week's viral moment says his interest in her started six years before that, and no amount of controversy strategy changes what that timeline actually means.