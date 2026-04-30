Movie star Shannon Elizabeth, known for her roles in 'American Pie' and Scary Movie,' earned over a million dollars in the first seven days of her pivot to OnlyFans on 16 April. Company's CEO Andy Bachman, said Elizabeth has 'grossed seven figures in her first week on the platform,' with reports suggesting she had already earned over $1.2 million mark in the initial days.

Elizabeth had told a media outlet before launching her OnlyFans page that she was exhausted working in Hollywood where 'other people controlled the narrative and the outcome' of her career.

However, her OnlyFans page is a new chapter that is about taking back control and being close to fans. 'I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future,' she had told the People Magazine.

The Hollywood star's manager, Joseph Reitman, was thrilled about her decision. 'Shannon has always been someone who genuinely enjoys connecting with and giving back to her fans, and this allows her to do that in a more direct, meaningful way than ever before. It's a powerful model, and right now, there's nothing more effective at facilitating that connection than OnlyFans,' Reitman told Variety.

Fan Support Remains Top Priority

For Elizabeth, reconnecting with her fans through appearances helped her understand and appreciate how they played a crucial role in her career.

'I've missed that energy,' she had stated before launching her OnlyFans account.

'OnlyFans gives me the opportunity to offer something more — a behind the scenes, unfiltered look at my life and a genuine connection that no other platform allows. This is also where I'll be sharing exclusive content that you simply won't find anywhere else. This isn't just content to watch from a distance. This is for the people who have always shown up for me, and I want them to feel that,' she said.

Elizabeth's actions have the underlying theme of giving back. She told her fans she lives in South Africa and is doing charity work, which 'remains incredibly close to my heart. But this feels like the perfect moment to open up my world to the fans who have been with me throughout this journey. I'm so excited for this.'

Her manager had told a media outlet that Elizabeth is planning a charity gala for June in Las Vegas to support her foundation.

Rising High-Profile Creators on OnlyFans

Elizabeth is now in the growing list of high-profile creators on OnlyFans, which includes Carmen Electra, Bhad Bhabie, Mia Khalifa, Drea de Matteo and Sophie Rain.

De Matteo was on the verge of losing her house while she was dealing with the passing away of her mother, who had dementia.

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'They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly. I wanted to try and sell it before they took it. At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn't know which way was up,' Matteo had told Variety earlier.

However, after launching her OnlyFans account in August 2025, she made enough money in a month to protect her home. She said that within 'five minutes' of her launching an OnlyFans account, she made enough money to 'pay back Compass real estate, who kept the sale of my house.'

According to Matteo, she was compelled to 'switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I'm a savage' due to her beliefs against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.