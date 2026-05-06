Hollywood icon Jane Fonda is back in the spotlight as renewed interest in her blockbuster divorce settlement with media mogul Ted Turner shines a light on the staggering amount she received when their marriage ended. More than two decades on, the figures behind their split are still turning heads.

The renewed attention follows reports revisiting the financial terms of their separation, underscoring just how lucrative the 2001 divorce proved for the Oscar-winning actress. While the couple's relationship lasted around a decade, the financial outcome remains one of the most talked-about settlements in celebrity history.

Jane Fonda's Huge Ted Turner Divorce Settlement Revealed

According to reports, Fonda received more than USD$100 million in liquid assets, including cash and stock, as part of the divorce agreement. The payout was finalised just before the merger of Turner's company with AOL, a timing that significantly boosted the value of the assets she received.

In addition to the nine-figure sum, Fonda was also awarded substantial real estate holdings. Among the most notable was a sprawling 2,500-acre ranch, further increasing the overall value of the settlement package. These assets represented only a small portion of Turner's vast fortune at the time, but they dramatically elevated Fonda's personal wealth.

Other financial estimates offer slightly different breakdowns of the settlement, but consistently point to a massive payout. Some reports indicate she received tens of millions in stock alone – valued at roughly USD$70 million – alongside additional properties and investments. Meanwhile, financial tracking sources and celebrity wealth analyses continue to place the total settlement at around or above the USD$100 million mark, reinforcing its status as one of Hollywood's most significant divorce deals.

The scale of the settlement is particularly notable given that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place. Despite that, Fonda's final payout far exceeded typical expectations, largely due to Turner's immense wealth and the structure of the assets involved.

Looking Back at Jane Fonda and Ted Turner's Infamous Marriage Woes

Fonda and Turner married in 1991 in a high-profile union that brought together two influential figures – one a legendary actress and activist, the other a billionaire businessman who founded CNN and revolutionised cable news. Their marriage ended in 2001 after years of reported personal differences, including contrasting lifestyles and priorities.

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At the time, the divorce attracted widespread media attention not only for the couple's celebrity status but also for the sheer scale of the financial agreement. The settlement significantly boosted Fonda's net worth and provided long-term financial security, complementing her already successful career in film, fitness and activism.

Despite the size of the payout, both parties largely kept the finer details of the agreement private. However, over the years, financial disclosures and reports have painted a clearer picture of just how substantial the settlement was.

Today, Fonda remains one of Hollywood's most enduring figures, with a career spanning decades and a net worth that reflects both her professional success and her high-profile divorce. The financial terms of her split from Turner continue to stand as a defining example of how celebrity marriages – particularly those involving billionaires – can result in headline-grabbing settlements that echo for years.