In an industry traditionally defined by discretion, capital and long-standing relationships, a 24-year-old entrepreneur is attempting to reshape the private aviation market without owning a single aircraft.

Kolin Jones, founder of Amalfi Jets, has said in interviews and public appearances that his company has reached a scale of approximately $120 million. As Amalfi Jets is privately held, these figures could not be independently verified. Nevertheless, its rapid emergence highlights a broader shift in how high-value services are marketed and accessed.

A Startup in the Shadow of a Crisis

Jones began developing Amalfi Jets during the disruption of commercial aviation in 2020. At the time, he was studying at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and observing what he perceived as a divergence in demand. Commercial travel was declining, while private aviation continued to serve high-net-worth clients seeking more controlled travel options.

With no established network or significant capital, Jones has said he used unconventional methods to understand the market. In interviews, he has described creating a fictional identity to request quotes from competitors, enabling him to analyse pricing structures and identify inconsistencies in service delivery.

He has also stated that his early outreach involved sending thousands of cold emails daily. According to Jones, his first booking was completed at a financial loss in order to remain price competitive and secure an initial client.

Turning Social Media Into a Sales Engine

Private aviation firms have historically avoided public visibility, prioritising client confidentiality. Amalfi Jets adopted a different approach.

Jones has said he began posting frequently on short-form video platforms such as TikTok, sharing insights into private jet logistics and client scenarios. One video, which described the complexity of coordinating separate flights for clients with conflicting personal arrangements, received widespread attention online.

According to Jones, the video led to a significant increase in website traffic and booking enquiries. These figures have not been independently verified. However, the approach reflects a broader marketing trend in which consistent digital visibility is used to generate demand in traditionally offline industries.

An Asset-Light Business Model

Amalfi Jets operates as a charter broker, connecting clients with licensed third-party operators rather than owning aircraft directly. These operators, often referred to as 'Part 135' operators in the United States, are responsible for aircraft maintenance and flight operations.

This model allows the company to operate without the substantial capital investment typically required to own and manage a fleet. However, it also means that service delivery depends on the availability and reliability of external providers.

Jones has stated that Amalfi Jets uses internal software to monitor aircraft availability and respond to operational disruptions. He has described these systems as incorporating artificial intelligence, although no independent technical documentation has been made publicly available.

Managing Demand During Peak Events

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Demand for private aviation can increase sharply during major global events. The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, is widely regarded within the industry as one of the busiest periods for private jet travel.

During such events, airport infrastructure can become constrained. Limited landing slots and parking capacity require precise coordination. Missing an allocated slot can result in aircraft being redirected to alternative airports, potentially causing delays.

For broking firms, these situations test operational responsiveness. The ability to identify alternative aircraft or adjust schedules quickly can be critical to maintaining service continuity.

Growth Without External Investment

Jones has said that has grown without external investment or debt, relying instead on revenue generated through bookings. This approach contrasts with many technology-driven companies that depend on venture capital to fund expansion.

As the company does not publish audited financial statements, its full financial position cannot be independently assessed. However, its reliance on digital marketing rather than traditional advertising channels represents a distinct strategy within the sector.

A Changing Model of Luxury Access

The growth of Amalfi Jets reflects broader changes in how luxury services are presented and consumed. Traditional indicators of prestige, such as asset ownership and long-standing legacy, are increasingly being supplemented by digital visibility and accessibility.

Jones has argued in interviews that brand recognition and audience reach are becoming as important as operational scale. While this perspective is not universally accepted across the industry, it underscores a shift in how newer entrants position themselves in established markets.