Millions of Americans who filed claims in the long-running Blue Cross Blue Shield antitrust lawsuit could soon begin receiving settlement money as the $2.67 billion BCBS settlement (roughly £1.96 billion) officially enters its payout phase. According to the settlement website, distribution of payments is expected to begin in May, more than five years after the case received final court approval.

With around 6 million claims submitted nationwide, many eligible claimants are now searching for updates on who qualifies, how much money they may receive, and when payments could arrive.

Why the Settlement Was Filed

The Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement stems from a major antitrust class-action lawsuit that accused the health insurance giant and its affiliated companies of limiting competition across the United States health insurance market.

Plaintiffs alleged that Blue Cross Blue Shield structured its regional operations in ways that reduced competition between member companies. According to court filings, the lawsuit argued that the system made it harder for rival insurers to enter certain markets, potentially limiting consumer choice and contributing to higher healthcare costs.

Blue Cross Blue Shield denied wrongdoing throughout the legal proceedings but agreed to resolve the claims through a multi-billion-dollar settlement. The agreement was officially approved in October 2020 after years of litigation.

In a statement released after the agreement, a company spokesperson said: 'This settlement ends a long-running legal challenge to the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association license agreements and related rules.'

The spokesperson also added, 'We deny the allegations made in the lawsuit. However, to reach a settlement and put years of litigation behind us, we have agreed to make some operational changes and a monetary payment to the provider class involved in the case.'

Who Qualified for the BCBS Settlement Payment?

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Eligibility for the BCBS settlement covered individuals and businesses that purchased or were enrolled in certain Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance or administrative services plans between 2008 and 2020.

However, only those who submitted a valid claim before the November 2021 deadline are eligible to receive payment. The claims process closed several years ago, and no new applications are being accepted.

By the end of the filing period, approximately 6 million claims had been submitted across the country. Those claims will now determine how the settlement funds are distributed among approved participants.

Average BCBS Settlement Payout Amount

Earlier estimates suggested the average BCBS settlement payout could range between $300 and $333 per approved claim (around £220 to £242), although the final amount each claimant receives will vary significantly.

Settlement administrators said payouts depend on several factors, including how long a claimant was enrolled in a Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, the type of coverage they held and the amount of premiums paid during the eligible period between 2008 and 2020.

While the original settlement total reached $2.67 billion, the amount available for distribution was reduced after legal fees, administrative expenses, and related costs were deducted. Reports indicate the remaining pool for eligible claimants is roughly $1.9 billion (£1.4 billion).

When BCBS Settlement Payments Could Arrive

According to the official settlement website, payments are expected to begin going out in May. Eligible claimants may receive money through direct deposit or mailed cheques, depending on the payment option selected during the claims process.

The timing of payments may vary because of final verification and processing procedures. Some claimants could receive funds earlier than others based on individual claim details and payment methods.

Blue Cross Blue Shield also said it remains committed to providing affordable healthcare despite the settlement. In its statement, the company said: 'Our members and health care provider partners can rest assured that Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies continue to be strong and ready to deliver exceptional services.'