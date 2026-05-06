A new mobile service in the US is attempting something unusual for the telecoms world: not just connecting users, but filtering what they are allowed to see. Radiant Mobile, a self-described Christian network, is launching with a system designed to block pornography and a range of content it categorises under faith-based restrictions.

The scale of its ambition is what makes it stand out. This is not an app or browser extension. It is a network-level filter built into the phone service itself, shaping access before a webpage even loads.

Inside Radiant Mobile's Jesus-Centric Filtering System

Radiant Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator, meaning it does not run its own cell towers. Instead, it rents capacity from larger carriers, in this case T-Mobile, and builds its own service on top.

What distinguishes it is the filtering layer applied across the entire connection. The company says it uses technology developed by Israeli cybersecurity firm Allot to sort websites into more than 100 categories, blocking selected material before it reaches the user.

Pornography is the clearest line of restriction. That is blocked at network level, with no option for users to disable it. But the system goes further. According to the company, it can also restrict access to content related to gender identity, transgender topics, violence, self-harm, gaming, malware and what it describes as 'sects,' including Satanism.

Founder Paul Fisher, a former modelling agent, told MIT Technology Review the aim is to build what he called an 'environment that is Jesus-centric, that is void of pornography, void of LGBT, void of trans.'

One example often cited by the company is how its system treats academic websites. A domain such as yale.edu would remain accessible, while subdomains focused on LGBTQ issues, such as lgbt.yale.edu, could be blocked. That distinction is not technical so much as editorial, reflecting how the service defines acceptable content at a granular level.

Do Something About Pornography Crisis Affecting Christian Communities

Radiant Mobile is not simply positioning itself as a niche carrier. It is attempting to build an ecosystem around churches and Christian media networks.

Fisher has said the company has relationships with thousands of churches across the United States and has recruited Christian influencers to promote the service. The pitch includes a subscription model priced at around $30 per month, with a portion of fees potentially directed to participating churches.

It is a structure that blends telecoms, faith communities and digital content control in a way that feels distinctly modern, even if its ideological framing is traditional. What makes this striking is how it moves religious guidance into infrastructure itself, not just individual choice.

Chris Klimis, an Orlando-based minister who serves as chief operating officer, has described the initiative in more urgent terms. He told MIT Technology Review he joined the company because he wanted to 'do something' about what he sees as a pornography crisis affecting Christian communities.

'We've got to figure out some way to close the door to the digital space,' he said.

The technology shows it's not about curating content but limiting exposure altogether, a distinction that places the network closer to enforced restriction than optional parental control.

Read more Israel to Host Largest LGBT 'Pride Land' Festival at Dead Sea, Sparks Pinkwashing Row Amid Gaza and Lebanon War Israel to Host Largest LGBT 'Pride Land' Festival at Dead Sea, Sparks Pinkwashing Row Amid Gaza and Lebanon War

Religion and Digital Control - Worldwide?

Radiant's system sits within a wider landscape of content-filtering technologies, many of which already exist in less ideological forms. Tools such as Covenant Eyes allow users to restrict adult content and even notify accountability partners if restrictions are bypassed.

But Radiant's approach is more expansive. It does not simply target pornography, which is relatively common in filtering services, but extends to categories defined through a specific religious worldview. That includes LGBTQ-related content and material the company associates with non-Christian belief systems.

The technical capability to block entire categories at network level is not new. What is new is the framing of that capability as a values-based infrastructure rather than a safety tool.

The service also raises questions for telecom partners. T-Mobile has said it does not have a direct relationship with Radiant, interacting instead through an MVNO management company. It did not comment on whether such restrictions align with its internal policies.

That distance is typical in MVNO arrangements, but it leaves unresolved questions about where responsibility sits when content is filtered not by an app, but by the network itself.

Radiant has signalled ambitions beyond the US, with expansion plans targeting countries with large Christian populations, including Mexico and South Korea. That suggests the model is being tested not just as a domestic service but as a potentially exportable framework.

What remains unclear is how users outside tightly defined faith communities will respond to a phone service that actively removes large sections of the internet based on doctrinal interpretation. The idea of a filtered digital environment is not new. But embedding it into the core of a mobile network marks a more structural shift.

For now, Radiant Mobile is positioning itself at the intersection of faith, technology and control over digital access. Whether that becomes a niche product or a broader template will depend less on ideology than on whether users are willing to accept the trade-off between connectivity and constraint.