In a solemn address to the House of Commons on Monday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the tragic loss of six British citizens and the disappearance of ten others following a series of deadly attacks in Israel attributed to Hamas.

These attacks have sent shockwaves across the globe, raising concerns about the escalating violence in the region.

Sunak's speech emphasised the need to address these events in clear terms, calling them a "pogrom". The use of this term underlines the severity of the situation, drawing parallels to historical violent attacks on Jewish communities.

However, it's important to note that this description is a matter of interpretation, and some may view it differently.

The attacks by Hamas have resulted in a devastating toll, claiming the lives of more than 1,300 Israelis and prompting a strong response from Israel. The situation has spiralled into a cycle of violence, with mounting casualties on both sides.

Sunak, echoing the sentiments of US President Joe Biden, stated that the United Kingdom, as a friend, would urge Israel to exercise restraint in order to minimise civilian casualties during its response. "We should call it by its name: it was a pogrom," Sunak emphasised, urging that the attacks be recognised for their severity.

During the address, the families of those missing in Israel watched from the public gallery of the House of Commons, highlighting the anguish faced by those who are uncertain about the fate of their loved ones. Sunak called for the "immediate release of all hostages" taken by Hamas and reaffirmed the UK's solidarity with Israel.

"The victims of these attacks come from over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom," Sunak explained.

He continued: "The horrific nature of these events has made it challenging to identify many of the deceased, but with a heavy heart, I can confirm that at least six British citizens lost their lives. A further 10 are missing, and there are fears that some may be among the casualties."

The aftermath of Hamas' attack has led Israel to impose a siege on Gaza and launch thousands of retaliatory airstrikes, resulting in a significant number of Palestinian casualties, with at least 2,750 reported deaths.

In response to the escalating situation, Sunak emphasised the importance of Israel adhering to international law in its actions. He stated: "As a friend, we will continue to call on Israel to take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians."

The UK Prime Minster also reiterated President Biden's stance on the rule of law.

While recognising the attacks as an existential threat to Israel as the homeland for the Jewish people, Sunak also addressed the concerns of British Muslim communities. He emphasised a clear distinction between Hamas and the civilian population of Gaza, emphasising that not all Gazans are responsible for these acts of violence.

As a sign of support for the humanitarian effort in Palestine, the UK government pledged an additional £10 million in aid. Sunak stressed the need to assist the Palestinian people, who are also victims of the conflict, underlining the importance of humanitarian assistance in the region.

Monday's session in the House of Commons marked the first opportunity for British Members of Parliament to engage in a debate on the unfolding crisis in the Middle East. While the Conservative and Labour parties have generally expressed unified sentiments regarding the situation, there have been signs of dissent among some left-leaning Labour MPs who believe their leader, Keir Starmer, should do more to advocate for restraint from Israel.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, emphasised the importance of a united voice in the House of Commons. He underscored Israel's right to defend itself and ensure the safety of its citizens.

However, he also issued several direct requests to Israel, calling for a response conducted in accordance with international law. Starmer urged the protection of civilians and stressed the need for humanitarian access to essentials such as food, water, electricity and medicines for those inside Gaza.

Notably, Labour MP Richard Burgon, a supporter of the left-wing former leader Jeremy Corbyn, expressed his discontent, citing warnings from the United Nations and cautioning against responding with collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

The unfolding situation in Israel and Gaza continues to be a matter of global concern, as efforts to de-escalate the conflict and provide humanitarian aid intensify. The international community, including the United Kingdom, plays a crucial role in addressing the crisis and working towards a peaceful resolution.