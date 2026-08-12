For millions of Britons, retirement is supposed to bring financial certainty. After decades of working and saving, many expect their money to provide a stable income without unexpected demands from the taxman. But a growing number of pensioners are now finding themselves paying Income Tax.

The number of pensioners paying Income Tax increased from 6.7 million in 2021/22 to 8.8 million in 2025/26, according to analysis of HM Revenue and Customs figures by former pensions minister Steve Webb. That represents an increase of about 2.1 million people in four years.

The figures also show a sharp rise among pensioners paying higher rates of tax. More than 1 million pensioners are now paying Income Tax at the higher or additional rate, compared with fewer than 500,000 four years earlier. For retirees who rely on savings interest alongside their pension income, the change could have significant consequences.

Why Savings Interest Can Become Taxable

Interest earned on savings can be taxable when it exceeds the allowances available to an individual. The Personal Allowance for the 2026/27 tax year is £12,570. The basic-rate limit remains £37,700, placing the higher-rate threshold at £50,270 for most taxpayers outside Scotland.

This means pensioners with income from several sources can cross a tax threshold without necessarily seeing a dramatic increase in any single source of income. A retiree might receive the State Pension, a workplace pension, and interest from cash savings. When those sources are considered together, the total taxable income can become large enough to create a tax liability on savings interest.

The State Pension Has Increased

The State Pension itself is becoming a larger part of many retirees' incomes. From April 2026, the full new State Pension increased to £241.30 a week. That is equivalent to £12,547.60 a year, according to the UK Government.

The figure is only £22.40 below the £12,570 Personal Allowance. However, relatively few pensioners rely solely on the full new State Pension. Many also have workplace pensions, private pensions or savings. That additional income can take a pensioner above the tax-free allowance and potentially affect how much tax they pay on interest.

Frozen Thresholds Are Adding Pressure

One of the key issues is the continued freeze on tax thresholds. The government has kept the Personal Allowance at £12,570 and the basic-rate limit at £37,700. It has also legislated to maintain these thresholds through 2030/31.

This creates what is known as fiscal drag. As incomes rise, more people can cross existing tax thresholds even when tax rates themselves do not increase.

For pensioners, the effect can be particularly difficult to spot. A person may have built up savings gradually throughout their working life. If those savings generate more interest while pension income also rises, their total taxable income can eventually cross a threshold. The tax bill can then arrive without the saver having made a major change to their financial arrangements.

Not Every Pensioner Will Pay Tax on Savings

The figures need to be understood carefully. The increase of about 2.1 million refers to the number of pensioners paying Income Tax overall. It does not mean that all of those pensioners are paying tax on savings interest. Different allowances can also reduce or eliminate tax on savings income.

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People with lower non-savings income may qualify for the Starting Rate for Savings. The allowance can provide up to £5,000 of savings income at a starting rate of 0%, depending on an individual's other income. There is also the Personal Savings Allowance. Basic-rate taxpayers can receive up to £1,000 of savings interest tax-free, while higher-rate taxpayers can receive up to £500. Additional-rate taxpayers do not receive a Personal Savings Allowance.

Savings held in an Individual Savings Account are also sheltered from Income Tax on interest.

Why Higher-Rate Tax Matters

The increase in higher-rate taxpayers among pensioners is particularly significant. Someone who remains within the basic-rate band can receive a larger amount of savings interest before Income Tax becomes payable. But once a pensioner becomes a higher-rate taxpayer, the Personal Savings Allowance falls from £1,000 to £500.

That can make the tax treatment of savings noticeably less favourable. For someone with substantial cash savings, the difference can become meaningful, particularly when interest rates are high.