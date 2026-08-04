The full new UK State Pension is now worth up to £12,547 a year, but for many retirees, that alone may not provide the standard of living they hope for in retirement.

That has renewed interest in private pensions such as Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPPs), which allow savers to build additional retirement income while benefiting from valuable tax relief. For anyone starting from scratch, one question stands out: how much would it actually take to build a pension pot worth £300,000?

According to calculations based on a 15-year investment period and a 5% annual compound return, an investor would need to contribute around £1,133 each month into a SIPP to reach that target. However, thanks to pension tax relief, the amount many basic-rate taxpayers actually pay themselves is lower.

How Much Would You Need to Save?

Building a £300,000 pension from zero sounds daunting, but breaking the target into monthly contributions makes it more manageable.

Using a 5% annual compound growth assumption over 15 years:

Target pension pot: £300,000

Investment period: 15 years

Assumed annual growth: 5%

Monthly contribution required: around £1,133

Investment returns are never guaranteed, and actual performance depends on market conditions and investment choices. Capital can fall as well as rise.

Tax Relief Makes the Target Easier

One of the biggest advantages of a SIPP is government pension tax relief. A basic-rate taxpayer does not need to contribute the full £1,133 personally each month. Instead, contributing just over £906 allows HMRC tax relief to top the pension up to the required investment amount.

Higher-rate and additional-rate taxpayers may be able to claim even more tax relief, reducing their effective cost further, subject to their individual tax circumstances.

Because pension rules vary between individuals and may change, anyone considering a SIPP should seek professional financial advice where appropriate.

Why the State Pension May Not Be Enough

The full new State Pension currently provides an annual income of up to £12,547, equivalent to roughly £1,045 per month before tax.

While that offers an important financial foundation, retirement specialists often point out that many households require significantly more to maintain their lifestyle after leaving work, particularly as living costs continue to rise.

For that reason, workplace pensions, SIPPs, ISAs, and other long-term investments have become increasingly important parts of retirement planning.

Choosing the Right Investments Matters

Reaching a £300,000 pension target depends not only on contributions but also on investment performance. The example uses a 5% annual compound return, which some long-term investors consider achievable through diversified portfolios invested in established companies and income-producing assets.

The original analysis highlighted FTSE 100 consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser as one example of a long-term investment, citing its global brands, dividend yield, and defensive consumer products. However, no single share guarantees positive returns, and diversification remains an important principle for pension investing.

Investors should also remember that dividends can be reduced, markets fluctuate, and inflation can erode investment returns over time.

Building Retirement Income Takes Time

Read more Could Your Pension Be Underperforming? New League Tables Could Expose Britain's Worst Retirement Funds Could Your Pension Be Underperforming? New League Tables Could Expose Britain's Worst Retirement Funds

For people approaching retirement who have not yet built substantial pension savings, a £300,000 target may seem ambitious. However, the calculations show that consistent monthly investing, along with compound growth and pension tax relief, can greatly enhance retirement wealth over time.

While a £300,000 pension pot may not be achievable for everyone, the figures demonstrate how regular contributions, growth, and tax relief can significantly boost savings. For many workers, combining the State Pension with a well-funded SIPP could offer greater financial flexibility in later life than relying solely on state support.