A demographer at the University of Oxford has triggered widespread anger after proposing that people without children should be taxed at a higher rate to help boost Britain's falling birth rate. The suggestion, published in an opinion piece for The Sunday Times, has been branded an attack on women's bodily autonomy by campaigners and social media users alike.

Dr Paul Morland, a demographer at St Antony's College, Oxford, wrote that Britain should 'introduce a negative child benefit tax' for those who do not have offspring... but it recognises that we all rely on there being a next generation'. Writing in The Sunday Times, he argued: 'We need to think seriously about how we incentivise parenthood in a society that has lost its way on family formation.' He argued the funds raised could be used to fix what he called the UK's 'broken, expensive early-years care system'.

What Morland Suggested And Why It Sparked Fury

Morland's piece, headlined 'Should we tax the childless?' by The Sunday Times, put forward several ideas aimed at reversing the UK's slowing population growth. Alongside the tax proposal, he suggested creating a 'national day' to celebrate parenthood and recommended that families with three or more children receive a telegram from the Queen. He also called for education campaigns to remind people that fertility declines with age, arguing this was information many people underestimated when planning families.

“Negative Child Benefit”

- Paul Morland, The Sunday Times.



Not free childcare for those who exercise their autonomy in CHOOSING to have children, punishing those who don’t.



Remember when House of Cards couldn’t keep up with American Politics, welcome to Gilead. pic.twitter.com/lEOpNTKIam — Le Gateau Chocolat (@LeGateauChoc) July 3, 2022

Falling Birth Rates, The Data That Started the Debate

Morland's article followed the release of Census 2021 figures, which showed the population of England and Wales had reached 59,597,300, a rise of more than 3.5 million, or 6.3 per cent, since 2011, and the largest census population ever recorded, according to the Office for National Statistics. Despite that overall growth, the underlying birth rate has continued to fall. The total fertility rate for England and Wales stood at 1.55 children per woman in 2021, down from 1.65 in 2019, and has remained below the replacement level of 2.1 since 1973, ONS data shows.

Backlash From Campaigners

Broadcaster and activist Nimco Ali OBE was among the first to react, writing on X that 'childless women are already taxed and we already get f all for the tax we pay', adding that 'whoever mooted that policy idea in the Times today needs to f right off'. Performer Le Gateau Chocolat compared the idea to The Handmaid's Tale, writing that it was 'punishing those who don't' have children rather than 'free childcare for those who exercise their autonomy in choosing' to.

Would the tax kick in at 18 or do you prefer to only tax the childless 30+? And does it stop post menopause? And if you get a divorce do you bring the tax benefit with you or does that depend on custody of the kid? If you have a child then put it up for adoption does it count? https://t.co/3tmd4nbCFi — Harry Kind (@HarryKind) July 3, 2022

Journalist Harry Kind also questioned the practicality of the plan in a thread on X, asking 'would the tax kick in at 18 or do you prefer to only tax the childless 30+? And does it stop post menopause?' He went on to ask how the policy would handle divorce, adoption, sperm donors and single parents, before questioning 'how do they prove you're childless?' Other critics pointed out that people without children already contribute, through general taxation, to public services such as education and healthcare that benefit families with children.

The Bigger Picture

Britain's childcare costs are among the highest in Europe, with families now pay an average of more than £7,000 a year for a part-time nursery place. In some parts of the country, that figure is even higher, and almost two-thirds of families report paying as much for childcare as they do for rent or their mortgage. Campaigners argue that penalising the childless does nothing to address that underlying cost burden and instead shifts blame onto individuals for what is, in effect, a structural funding gap in early-years care.

Read more Record 10.2 Million Over-65s Set to Pay UK Income Tax as Frozen Thresholds Bite Record 10.2 Million Over-65s Set to Pay UK Income Tax as Frozen Thresholds Bite

The backlash highlights a growing tension in how policymakers and academics discuss the UK's declining birth rate. Proposals framed around taxation or incentives can appear coercive when they target reproductive choices rather than addressing the practical costs — childcare, housing — that campaigners say are the real barriers to starting a family. The episode is also likely to keep fuelling debate over whether population policy in Britain should focus on individual behaviour or systemic support, particularly as the conversation continues to intersect with wider questions about reproductive rights and government intervention in personal life choices.