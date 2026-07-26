More than 1,000 UK veterans have been told to repay thousands of pounds after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) discovered long-running errors in Armed Forces pension calculations, leaving some retired personnel facing debts exceeding £100,000.

The department said the overpayments, linked to mistakes in two final-salary pension schemes, must be recovered under Treasury rules despite veterans having no role in the error.

The MoD first identified the problem in November 2024, but many affected pensioners did not receive notification until this year. The mistake relates to pension schemes that provide guaranteed retirement income for around 432,000 former service personnel. Officials estimate the total value of the overpayments at £5.1 million, with the errors in some cases continuing for several years before being detected.

UK Veterans Face Pension Repayments After MoD Error

The pension miscalculation has left many former service members confronting difficult financial decisions in retirement.

Among those affected is James Uncles, a 71-year-old former Royal Navy warrant officer who spent 35 years working as an aircraft engineer. In a letter dated 27 February, he was informed that he had received £45,687 in pension overpayments since 2021.

The consequences were immediate. His monthly pension was reduced by more than £1,000, amounting to almost a quarter of his regular income. In addition, he was told that £750 would be deducted every month for five years to recover the outstanding amount.

The financial impact has extended beyond household budgeting. Uncles said he and his wife have postponed plans to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary while they adjust to the reduced income.

'Is it all going to be down to innocent veterans?' he said. 'This scheme is clearly flawed and has been for many years, and in its wake it's leaving hundreds and hundreds of people who are having to change their lives.'

Another former Royal Navy officer, retired captain Michael Evans, was told in March that he owed £16,000 following the same pension error. Evans, 68, who survived a helicopter crash during his military career that claimed the life of a colleague, now faces a monthly reduction of £414.

'I can't put into words what it feels like when the dead arm of the state appears from this end of the telescope to be defending its contractors' errors rather than supporting its veterans,' he said.

MoD Defends Recovery of Pension Overpayments

According to campaigners and pension advisers, the issue appears to stem from the incorrect application of national insurance modification rules. Final-salary pensions are designed to rise annually in line with inflation, but in the affected cases, inflation increases appear to have been applied twice during some years.

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The exact cause of the mistake has not been established publicly, and it remains unclear whether it resulted from human error or a technical fault.

The Forces Pension Society, a non-profit organisation that advises veterans on military pensions, said it is aware of 398 cases involving the national insurance modification issue. It also estimates that more than 1,000 additional cases relate to other pension calculation mistakes, including errors connected to divorce settlements and similar administrative problems.

Major General Neil Marshall, the society's chief executive, described the episode as a 'failure of leadership, oversight, process and quality assurance'.

Campaigners are urging the Treasury to write off the overpayments, arguing that veterans should not bear the financial consequences of mistakes they neither caused nor could reasonably have identified.

The MoD, however, maintains that it is legally required to recover excess public funds. A department spokesperson said repayments would be handled 'in a sensitive and proportionate way'.

'Where payments have been made in genuine error, we have a responsibility to recover taxpayer funds and will always seek to do so in a sensitive and proportionate way, including through tailored repayment plans and one-to-one financial and welfare support from veterans services,' the spokesperson said.

Equiniti, the payroll agent responsible for administering the pensions, also said affected members would receive 'appropriate support throughout'.

The repayment programme has left many veterans questioning why they are being asked to absorb the consequences of an administrative failure that went unnoticed for years, even as officials insist the recovery of public money is required under existing Treasury rules.