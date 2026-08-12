Men posing as sheriff's deputies told a Florida finance manager on 21 July that she had missed federal jury duty and that a judge had signed a warrant for her arrest. She spent nearly 10 hours driving alone and feeding $25,000 (£18,500) into cryptocurrency machines to pay the bail.

The chain broke when her husband put a question to ChatGPT. Kimberly Fudge, 38, had texted Jonathan asking for money with no questions asked, wording the caller dictated. He sent $3,000 (£2,200). A second request followed, and this time he stopped and asked the chatbot why a spouse would make such a demand. It listed ordinary explanations, then flagged a possible scam. He called 911 rather than his wife because she wasn't telling him anything, as the callers had ordered her not to speak to anyone.

None of it was true. Fudge had not missed a jury summons, no judge had signed a warrant, and the men who kept her on the phone were not deputies. The wallet her cash reached belonged to no court.

Why the Scam Money Could Not Be Clawed Back

The first call came at 10:43 a.m., while Fudge was at work on her new phone. The handset was refurbished. The man said he was with New Port Richey in Pasco County. He checked her identity, then transferred her to a second man posing as a deputy, who claimed a federal judge had issued a warrant over a missed federal jury summons.

The callers knew her parents had retired from the Hillsborough County sheriff's department, and had her Social Security number and bank balance. 'They had me scared,' she told The Wall Street Journal.

The phone played a significant role. Cybersecurity experts quoted by The Wall Street Journal said the refurbished handset had likely come pre-loaded with spyware, giving the callers access to her messages, searches, and location as she moved.

Then came the offer. One document appeared to carry her signature, though she did not remember signing it, Jonathan Fudge wrote in an account of the day. They told her she should post the bail, and once that signature was checked against her own and found not to match, the money would be returned in full. One condition applied: a gag order, which meant she could tell nobody.

She pushed back. Asked whether anyone was really arrested over a missed summons, the callers agreed it would not normally happen, then claimed she had broken other laws related to the case.

'It had the U.S. government seal on it and everything,' Fudge told NewsNation, describing the paperwork sent to her phone.

Five or more of them, all with convincing Florida accents, stayed on the line as she drove to a convenience store with abandoned petrol pumps and a cryptocurrency machine inside. She hesitated. The friendly tone left the caller's voice, and he told her deputies were two blocks away. She went in.

By 6:30 p.m., she had made a series of deposits totaling $25,000. About $5,000 (£3,700) came from a cash advance on a credit card, and $3,000 (£2,200) from Jonathan.

Cash fed into a cryptocurrency kiosk converts to tokens and reaches an external wallet within minutes. This payment method bypasses the card chargeback system and bank reimbursement rules, leaving nothing to reverse.

Jury Duty Scam Reports Climb Across Several States

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has logged 44 reports of the scheme this year, against 25 in all of 2025, according to Sergeant Andrew Miller, who runs its economic-crimes unit. The office does not handle jury duty notifications and never asks for payment. Callers spoof its numbers and staff names.

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Specialists call the method a panic scam, pushing a target into fight-or-flight, where judgment fails. Victims only begin 'thinking on their own,' Miller said, once the call ends.

The Federal Trade Commission flagged the forged paperwork on 11 June, warning that fraudsters now email or text documents resembling arrest warrants with a sum owed. No court takes payment by phone.

The scheme has surfaced beyond Florida. In Cuyahoga County, Ohio, callers rang schools asking for staff by name, and one teacher lost $2,000 (£1,480).

Government impersonators took roughly $920M (£681M) from Americans in 2025, the FTC said in June, up from $789M (£584M). Complaints to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center involving cryptocurrency kiosks rose to 13,460 last year from 10,956, with losses up to nearly $389M (£288M) from $246.7M (£183M).

Scam Case Referred to Cybercrime Investigators

No arrests have been reported. The family filed reports with the Pasco and Hillsborough County sheriff's offices, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, and the FTC, and the case has gone to cybercrime and financial-crime investigators. Jonathan Fudge set that out on a GoFundMe page the family has opened.

The appeal asks for help with the cash advance fee and the credit-card balance. The Bitcoin can be traced on the public blockchain, he wrote, though the family is not counting on recovery.