Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security benefits or are planning for retirement could soon see several important updates as the Social Security Administration prepares its annual adjustments for 2027.

While the agency will not confirm the final figures until October, current projections suggest higher monthly benefit payments, increased earnings limits for working beneficiaries and a higher maximum taxable earnings cap.

The expected changes come as inflation remains elevated and wage growth continues, making this year's announcement particularly significant for retirees and workers seeking to understand how the Social Security Administration's 2027 updates could affect their finances.

Expected 2027 COLA Increase

One of the most closely watched Social Security changes in 2027 is the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, which is designed to help Social Security benefits keep pace with inflation.

The Social Security Administration calculates the COLA using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, known as CPI-W, during the third quarter of each year. The final percentage cannot be confirmed until September inflation data is released by the US Labor Department on 14 October.

Current forecasts point to a larger increase than beneficiaries received in 2026. The Senior Citizens League estimates that the 2027 COLA could reach 3.8%, while independent Social Security policy analyst Mary Johnson expects a 3.7% increase. The higher projections reflect inflationary pressures seen throughout 2026, particularly higher energy prices.

If those estimates prove accurate, retirees receiving Social Security benefits could see a larger increase in their monthly payments beginning in January 2027.

Higher Social Security Earnings Limits

Another key update expected from the Social Security Administration involves the earnings limits that apply to beneficiaries who have not yet reached full retirement age.

In 2026, beneficiaries below full retirement age can earn up to $24,480 (around £18,326) before benefits begin to be temporarily withheld. Those reaching full retirement age during the year have a higher earnings limit of $65,160 (approximately £48,782).

According to projections from the Social Security Board of Trustees, those thresholds are expected to increase to $25,200 (£18,863) and $67,200 (£50,302), respectively, in 2027, reflecting growth in the national average wage index.

Workers who exceed the applicable limit may have part of their Social Security benefits withheld. However, the earnings test no longer applies once beneficiaries reach full retirement age.

The Social Security Administration also notes that withheld benefits are generally returned over time through higher monthly payments during retirement.

Maximum Taxable Earnings Cap Set to Rise

The Social Security Administration is also expected to increase the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll tax.

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For 2026, wages above $184,500 (£138,103) are not subject to the programme's 6.2% payroll tax. Based on current estimates from the Social Security Board of Trustees, the taxable earnings cap could rise to $190,200 (£142,370) in 2027.

If that projection becomes official, workers earning above the current threshold would pay Social Security tax on an additional $5,700 (£4,266) of income. That would translate into approximately $353.40 (£264.54) in additional payroll tax for affected employees.

As with the other annual adjustments, the final taxable earnings limit will be announced by the Social Security Administration in October.

Survey Reveals Confusion Over Social Security Rules

A recent survey by the Nationwide Retirement Institute suggests many Americans remain uncertain about how the Social Security Administration operates.

The survey found that 68% of adults were unaware that Social Security benefits receive annual inflation adjustments. Another 33% did not know that earnings limits can temporarily reduce benefits for workers below full retirement age, while 73% incorrectly believed Social Security payroll taxes apply to all earnings without a cap.

The findings highlight why the Social Security Administration's annual October announcement is closely followed, with the confirmed 2027 figures expected to provide retirees and workers with greater clarity on benefit payments, earnings limits and payroll tax thresholds.