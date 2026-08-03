Most people in the UK will miss out on the full new state pension of £241.30 a week, even after working for most of their adult lives, because they do not meet the strict National Insurance rules in time.

This shortfall largely stems from how eligibility is calculated, particularly the need to build up 35 qualifying years of National Insurance contributions.

While the rule appears simple on the surface, gaps in contribution records mean many people fall short without realising until much later, often just a few years before retirement.

The 35-Year Rule Explained

Under the current system, anyone reaching state pension age after April 2016 typically needs 35 qualifying years to receive the full amount.

A qualifying year is earned through sufficient National Insurance contributions via employment, self-employment or certain benefit credits such as Child Benefit or Carer's Allowance.

At least 10 years are required to receive any state pension at all. Between 10 and 35 years, payments are reduced proportionally based on the number of qualifying years built up over your working life.

For example, someone with 20 qualifying years would receive just over half the full amount: about £137 a week.

Read more State Pension Now £241.30 a Week: How Many National Insurance Years Are Needed for the Full Amount State Pension Now £241.30 a Week: How Many National Insurance Years Are Needed for the Full Amount

Gaps in Records Are More Common Than Expected

Although the framework is straightforward, maintaining a complete 35-year record is not.

Career breaks, low earnings, time spent raising children and periods of self-employment can all create gaps in National Insurance contributions. Even short interruptions can affect whether a full qualifying year is recorded.

Working abroad without paying into the UK system can also reduce the total number of qualifying years, particularly for those with international careers.

These interruptions are increasingly common across modern working lives, so a full contribution record is less typical than many people assume.

The Financial Impact Can Be Significant

Each missing qualifying year reduces the final pension amount.

For some, the difference can be substantial. A shortfall of several years can reduce weekly payments by £50 to £100 or more, depending on how many years are missing.

Over the course of retirement, this can translate into tens of thousands of pounds in lost income, particularly as people are living longer and relying more heavily on pension payments.

Despite this, many people only become aware of gaps in their records when they are close to retirement, when options to address them may be limited or more expensive.

Self-Employed Workers Face Added Complexity

Recent changes have made it easier for self-employed workers to build qualifying years.

Since 2022, Class 2 and Class 4 National Insurance contributions count toward the state pension in the same way as employee contributions, including retrospectively for earlier years.

However, those who have moved between employment and self-employment may still have uneven contribution histories, increasing the likelihood of missing years.

Why Early Checks Are Increasingly Important

Experts say checking National Insurance records earlier in working life is becoming increasingly important.

Identifying gaps in advance allows individuals to claim eligible credits or make voluntary contributions to fill missing years and improve their final pension outcome.

Leaving it too late can limit these options, effectively locking in a reduced pension.

A System That Rewards Consistency

State pension age is currently 66 and is due to rise to 67 between 2026 and 2028.

For most people still in the workforce, the amount they receive will ultimately depend on the consistency of their National Insurance record over time.

While the system rewards uninterrupted contributions, modern careers are often far less predictable.

As a result, reaching the full 35-year threshold and qualifying for the maximum state pension remains out of reach for a significant portion of the population.