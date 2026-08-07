Automatic enrolment has greatly increased workplace pension participation in the UK, bringing millions of employees into schemes who might otherwise save nothing. However, experts warn that simply participating may no longer be enough.

A report from Hymans Robertson states that around half of UK workers contribute only the minimum required, raising concerns that many could struggle to achieve the retirement lifestyle they expect. The report suggests that employers should focus less on participation alone and more on whether pension savings are sufficient to provide adequate retirement income.

Kathryn Fleming from Hymans Robertson emphasized that record participation does not automatically ensure financial security later in life. While pension dashboards may encourage greater engagement, they also reveal how many people remain on track for inadequate retirement savings.

Why Simply Saving More Is Not Always the Answer

Although increasing workplace pension contributions may seem like the obvious solution, the report cautions that doing so without wider support could create unintended consequences.

Higher contribution rates could encourage more employees, particularly lower-paid workers, to opt out altogether as they balance housing costs, childcare, debt, and day-to-day living expenses.

Instead, the report recommends a broader approach that considers pensions alongside overall financial wellbeing. For younger workers, building an emergency fund or saving for a first home may be just as important as increasing pension contributions in the short term.

Employers Are Rethinking Workplace Pension Design

Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all model, employers are increasingly exploring ways to improve retirement outcomes without placing excessive pressure on workers' finances.

Suggestions outlined in the report include introducing employer contribution matching, allowing employees to join pension schemes earlier, improving access for part-time staff, and offering enhanced contributions for groups more likely to experience pension shortfalls.

The report also highlights growing interest in 'sidecar savings' accounts, which allow employees to build accessible emergency savings alongside their workplace pension. Supporters argue that having financial reserves for unexpected costs can reduce stress while helping workers stay committed to long-term retirement saving.

Retirement Income Is Becoming the New Measure of Success

Hymans Robertson argues that employers should increasingly judge workplace pension schemes by the income they can provide throughout retirement rather than simply the size of the pension pot accumulated by retirement age.

Research by the consultancy found that 29.3% of respondents considered an income for life the most important feature of a defined contribution retirement solution, ahead of higher expected income or overall pension value.

The findings reflect a broader shift in retirement planning, with predictable, sustainable income becoming just as important as the amount accumulated during a person's working life.

Why the Pension Gap Matters

The debate comes as employers, trustees, and policymakers consider how to improve retirement outcomes for a workforce with increasingly varied careers and financial pressures.

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Differences in earnings, part-time work, caring responsibilities, disability, and ethnicity continue to contribute to unequal pension outcomes, even among employees enrolled in workplace schemes.

For many workers, automatic enrolment remains an important first step. However, the report argues that closing the UK's pension gap will require more personalised support, better workplace pension design, and greater recognition that retirement planning does not exist in isolation from everyday financial decisions.