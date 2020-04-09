Rita Wilson revealed on Tuesday's interview with Kelly Clarkson that she had a serious discussion about her funeral preparations with husband, Tom Hanks, in case she dies before him.

The actress reflected on death when asked about the inspiration behind her song "Throw Me A Party." She said the track came to mind after all the challenges she went through concerning her health.

"I found out that I had breast cancer and had a bilateral mastectomy and I'm a survivor sitting here today, talking to you," she revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" adding, "It was so interesting because when you're going through something like that and you don't really know what it's going to be like and how it's going to turn out, and you don't know if you're going to be sitting here and you have kids, [so] I wanted to have these very serious discussions with my husband."

Thank you so much @kellyclarkson for having me on the @KellyClarksonTV TODAY! You're the best. I had a blast performing and talking to you. And eating hot wings... man, when they say, â€œThatâ€™s hot!â€ It takes on a whole new meaning. pic.twitter.com/tHl6pg3LiA — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) April 7, 2020

Wilson revealed that she asked Hanks to do two things for her in case she dies before him. She wanted him to throw her a massive party. She does not want a solemn gathering of mourners. Instead, she wants family and friends to celebrate her life.

"I wanted to have a party. I wanted to have a lot of singing and dancing and people telling stories, and to feel like that was being celebrated," she shared.

The other thing she asked Hanks to do was for him "to be super sad for a really long time." She quipped that she would haunt him if ever he started dating someone new right away.

In the same interview, Wilson looked back at her cancer diagnosis and considered it a blessing in disguise because it taught her to live and appreciate life. She said it taught her "to live every moment to the fullest and every moment as if it's your last."

Wilson's appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" was from a pre-recorded segment taken before her COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent recovery. The 63-year old and her husband were the first celebrities publicly diagnosed with the disease.