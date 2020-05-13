Rita Wilson looked back on her battle with breast cancer and how she knew she would get COVID-19 prior to her diagnosis in a candid magazine interview.

The actress fought off breast cancer in 2015 and underwent a double mastectomy to prevent the spread of the cancer cells. She said she had to adapt to her "new normal" after the surgery and that it took her a few years to feel "normal" again.

"I think the relationship to my body is that I don't take it for granted. Of course, my diet and alcohol consumption have changed because of what we know helps," Wilson said in her cover interview for Health magazine.

The "Halfway to Home" hitmaker revealed that she adopted a plant-based diet because it is "much healthier for breast cancer." She also only gets three to five glasses of alcohol in a week.

"That is not a lot when you really get down to it, and so there's a discipline that comes to that. I'm healthy today. I am not going to take it for granted, and I'm not going to mess with it," she continued, adding that she has been in remission for five years now.

In the same interview, she revealed that she predicted she would get COVID-19 prior to her diagnosis. She talked about getting tested in Australia while she and her husband, Tom Hanks, were in the country for his new film.

"You always think that bad things happen to other people—until it happens to you, and you realised you're not immune to it," Wilson shared, and said the experience was "similar" to her breast cancer diagnosis.

"While all this was going on, I actually said to Tom, 'Before breast cancer, it was a thing that was sort of in the distance or something that happens to other people.' And then I said, 'But I don't feel that way anymore. I mean, who's to say we won't get [COVID-19]?' And then we got it. It was so strange," she explained, and mentioned the "great medical care" they received while battling COVID-19 in Australia.

Wilson and Hanks were the first Hollywood celebrities who publicly announced that they contracted COVID-19. The actress went through a more difficult time compared to her husband who only had mild symptoms.