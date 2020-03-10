"Riverdale" season 4 returns with an explosive and all-revealing episode 16. The show is going to focus on what happens when the truth about Jughead's fake death comes out. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 16. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

In the previously aired episode, the show finally unravels the facts about the season's biggest mystery: Jughead's fake murder. While Alice conducts her own investigation about Jughead's alleged death, Brett and Donna, who believe Jughead is alive, get deeper into the mystery to learn that they were right.

Meanwhile, another mystery is setup when out-of-nowhere Archie and Betty start kissing. Cheryl spots them and sends the pictures to Veronica, who is quick to break up with Archie. However, it is certainly a part of Betty and Archie's plan to convince others that Jughead is dead.

Fans were not happy with the twist in the storyline. Some even took to Reddit to discuss how the it fails to align with the characters' behaviour in previous episodes. In order to make Archie and Veronica's grieving convincing, a fake affair is shown between Archie and Betty, Express UK reports.

When the show returns this week for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 16, the show unfolds a "time-tested genre, a locked room mystery." The upcoming segment is aptly titled "The Locked Room" and sees what happens when Betty and Jughead unveil their plans to Stonewall Prep kids. The promo promises an exciting plot and a twist in it. Donna and Brett are certainly in for a surprise as they were not aware of it coming their way.

"Don't worry, I'm going to take you through it step by step," Jughead explains as fans will get to the heart of the hoax," Jughead says it in the teaser.

Meanwhile, the official description on Spoiler TV for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 16 suggests that Jughead is officially "back from the dead." And he, along with Betty heads to Stonewall Prep for a much-awaited showdown with Bret, Donna and Professor DuPont. What comes next is quite shocking for them as he proposes a plan to commit the perfect murder.

"Riverdale" season 4 episode 16 airs Wednesday, March 11 at 8:00 pm on The CW.