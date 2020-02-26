"Riverdale" season 4 is now unveiling details from what is believed to be Jughead's murder at the hands of his beloved girlfriend, Betty Cooper. Episode 15 airing next week will continue to unravel the details from the series' biggest mystery yet: Jughead's murder. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series. Read on to find out more. Also, learn about the major cast shakeup.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 15. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

"Riverdale" season 4 episode 15 is chapter seventy-two of the series, titled "To Die For." As per the official synopsis on Spoiler TV, the episode carries a subtitle "Murder in Small Town." During this hour, fans are about to see Alice's journalistic passion come to play. Amidst all the chaos, she gets into action to shoot a documentary about the town and the mystery that revolves around one of her beloved. While the details remain vague, it can be assumed that Alice is trying to unravel the truth behind Jughead's murder who is believed to be killed by Alice's daughter Betty.

In the meantime, as the show's plot dives deeper into the investigation of murder mystery, Betty, Archie, and Veronica can feel the walls closing in on them. They find themselves caught in "web of lies."

The promo for the next chapter of the series is yet to be unveiled. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 14 "How to Get Away with Murder" airing Wednesday.

In other news, "Riverdale's" major cast members Skeet Ulrich, who plays the role of Sheriff F.P Jones, and Marisol Nichols, who plays the role of Hermione Lodge, are exiting the show next season. The news was confirmed by TV Line.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis," Ulrich said in a statement provided by the publication. "I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided that it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities," he added.

The departure of the two major cast members was confirmed by creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. "I'm grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they're always welcome back in Riverdale," Aguirre-Sacasa said.

"Riverdale" season 4 episode 15 airs Wednesday, March 4 on The CW.