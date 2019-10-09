When "Riverdale" season 4 premieres, Archie, Veronica, Jughead and Betty will continue to unravel some dark secrets, murder mysteries and masked serial killers. Simultaneously, high school teens will be making some important decisions about their academic careers. Spoilers for episode 2 suggests what's coming next for the teen group in their final year of high school.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 2.]

"Riverdale" season 4 episode 2 is titled "Chapter Fifty-Nine: Fast Times at Riverdale High" and it is expected to revolve around their lives at the school. According to the official synopsis, the school is going to get a new student if Archie's friend from prison Mad Dog agrees. Archie will push Mad Dog to join the school and be part of their football team.

Meanwhile, Jughead will be receiving an offer of a lifetime. Guest star Sam Witwear portrays the role of a commanding authority at an elite school. At his meeting with Jughead, he will offer him to join the high-profile school called Stonewall Prep. This is certainly going to get all his friends at Riverdale high very worried, particularly his girlfriend Betty Cooper.

At the same time, the school has appointed a new principal Mr. Honey and Cheryl has a rocky start with him. She will have a showdown with the new authority in the school. Elsewhere, Veronica finds herself in a very challenging situation when information about her involvement in Hiram's arrest is revealed to the public. And Kevin tries to make amends with Betty after their fallout at The Farm.

Promotional photos for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 2 as posted on Spoiler TV teases a party at Cheryl's. Jughead, Veronica, Betty and even FP will be in attendance. As for the promo for the second installment, it is expected to release after the broadcast of season 4 episode 1 "In Memoriam" on Wednesday. Watch out for this space for more updates.

"Riverdale" season 4 stars Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Aja Kapa, Camilla Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton, Casey Cott and more.

"Riverdale" season 4 airs on Wednesday on The CW.