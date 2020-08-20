After a long hiatus, "Riverdale" is back in production as confirmed by the series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Now, the showrunner is also sending out teasers of the episodes of upcoming season 5.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Aguirre-Sacasa posted the first look from "Riverdale" season 5's first episode. Fans will be delighted to know that the show will return with one of the most glamorous nights of the series. The prom night will be the first episode of the highly anticipated season.

The picture on Aguirre-Sacasa shows Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl and Vanessa Morgan's Toni dressed splendidly for the big night at the high school. They are smiling at the camera as they hug each other.

"Also, couldn't resist a sneak peek at Prom Night (our first episode back) with these two beautiful ladies! Rest assured, ALL the queens will reigning SUPREMELY next season!," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote.

"Riverdale" season 4 came to an abrupt closure on May 6 due to coronavirus lockdown. The showrunners were forced to cut short the season-ending with 19 episodes. However, the show was renewed much before and is now scheduled to premiere season 5 next year.

The Archie Comics creator has been keeping fans well-updated through his social media account on Instagram.

"On Monday, the comic book writer sent out an important update. "At long last, the offices are open and we are in pre-production on Season 5 of #Riverdale," he wrote alongside the image.

Earlier this year, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that "Riverdale" season 5 will feature a massive time jump. In an interview with TV Line, the executive producer confirmed that they will start from where they left off and eventually deep dive into the future.

"So what we're doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump... after those three episodes," Aguirre-Sacasa said.

The viewers will witness them all part ways and heading to different colleges. However, something will bring them back together as they find their way back to the town.

"I don't know what they have planned [for Season 5], but I can only imagine there's something that's going to bring them back to town. If they're all off going to these different colleges, I think that they had a time jump planned, that something brings them back. So what that is, who knows? But something clearly is going to bring all our favorite characters back to town and involved in some new thrilling adventure, I'm sure," he added.

"Riverdale" season 5 starring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Mark Consuelos, Marisol Nichols and Madchen Amick is expected to return in January 2021 on The CW.