"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart has finally opened up about her breakup with on-screen and off-screen love Cole Sprouse. The actress dated him for nearly three years, broke up with the actor in May 2020.

Speaking to Refinery 29, Lili Reinhart revealed that it was intense and "f***ing rough." The 23-year-old actress who is known for her "Riverdale character Betty Cooper got on Zoom call for an interview with the publication just ahead of the release of her latest movie "Chemical Hearts." Reinhart's highly-anticipated romantic drama film is slated to release on Amazon on Friday.

She describes her time of breakup as a "black tunnel [that] was never going to end." She goes on to say that she "couldn't see the light" after that. "I was like, I feel like I'm dying. It was f***ing rough, and there's no other way through it than just through it," she added.

The actress said that she did not try to fill the void "with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking" like some other people, but she decided to deal with it. "I took the road less travelled and just dealt with my sh**t. I had to face my own pain head-on," she said.

The romance between Reinhart and Sprouse started budding in the year 2016. It is believed that they developed a romantic affiliation with each other during their time together on the sets of "Riverdale." However, they kept their relationship private until rumours about their relationship started to swirl around. They are believed to have enjoyed an on and off relationship.

She goes on to explain that the last few months have been "the most emotional" for her. And her therapist seems to be by her side who explained it to her that her body is going through some sort of withdrawal.

"My therapist [told] me, 'Your body's going through withdrawal from love," Reinhart said. "'You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with.' In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again."

Apart from her film "Chemical Hearts," Reinhart is bracing herself for the release of her book "Swimming Lessons: Poems." Her debut book explores various subjects about love and anxiety, and it is scheduled to release on Sept. 29.