In the aftermath of the ongoing protests demanding justice for George Floyd, "Riverdale" actress Vanessa Morgan, who plays the role of Toni Topaz, has opened up about the discrimination of African-American people face in the industry. In a statement posted on her official Twitter account, Morgan said that she is "tired" of how these people are portrayed in media and the industry.

On Sunday, the actress who is known for her work in television series like "Riverdale" and "Finding Carter," posted a statement displaying her frustration over the dismal portrayal of the characters in the shows and movies. She goes on to voice her disappointment for how persons-of-colour are "being used as sidekicks."

Captioned, "I'm not being Quite anymore #BlackLivesMatter," the actress posted a note that reads: "Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as sidekick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show."

Morgan has been part of the hit CW series storyline for four seasons. She was introduced as a recurring character in season 2 of the series and was promoted to series regular in season 3. Meanwhile, she reportedly happens to be the only Afro-American cast member to be a series regular. Topaz was originally introduced as the love interest of leading character Jughead Jones but goes on to become Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl Blossom's girlfriend.

On Tuesday, in response to a fan's message, Morgan also admitted that she is paid less than her fellow white castmates.

"Lmao too bad I'm the only black series regular but also paid the least girl i could go on for days," she said in the tweet.

She also clarified anger as seen in her comments has nothing to do with her castmates and friends from the show.

"My role in Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow classmates/friends. They don't write the show. So no need to attack them, they don't call the shots & I know they have my back," she wrote.

To this, her co-star Lili Reinhart, who plays the role of Betty Cooper, showed full support and said "We love you, V. And support you 10000%."