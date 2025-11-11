Amid the escalating furore over alleged institutional bias at the BBC, Robbie Gibb faces mounting calls to resign following accusations of editorial interference that threaten the broadcaster's impartiality. On 10 November 2025, more than 400 media professionals—including BBC staff—signed a letter demanding his removal from the board. The controversy, rooted in Gibb's ties to Theresa May, a blocked Gaza documentary, and a Trump edit scandal, has triggered high-profile resignations and prompted Scotland's First Minister John Swinney to declare Gibb's position 'untenable'.

As scrutiny intensifies, the broadcaster grapples with systemic fractures threatening public trust in its journalism.

Who is Robbie Gibb and His Controversial BBC Role?

Sir Robbie Gibb joined the BBC board in 2021, drawing immediate flak for his partisan past as Theresa May's director of communications during her tenure in Downing Street. A former broadcast journalist, he led the consortium acquiring the Jewish Chronicle in 2020, serving as director until August 2024, an outlet signatories accuse of having 'repeatedly published anti-Palestinian and often racist content'.

Insiders portray Gibb as divisive, outspoken on editorial matters, and willing to challenge what he sees as 'liberal groupthink'. On the Editorial Standards Committee, Gibb has influence on content decisions, yet his ideological leanings—particularly on British politics and Israel—have sparked warnings of potential conflict. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey deems his presence the 'first step' to saving the BBC, urging removal to restore credibility.

According to The Guardian, Gibb 'led the charge' in amplifying systemic bias claims against perceived left-leaning stories. This backdrop fuels demands for transparency in his influence over editorial impartiality.

The Gaza Coverage Blockade and Impartiality Failures

A letter signed by over 400 media figures, including 111 BBC employees, accuses Gibb of 'consistent efforts to stifle legitimate coverage of Israel's war on Gaza' and of intimidating journalists. They spotlight the BBC's refusal to air Panorama's 'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack', an award-winning documentary on medics under Israeli airstrikes, despite receiving editorial sign-off.

BBC management cited risks to 'reputation for impartiality', but signatories counter: 'This appears to be a political decision... not reflective of the journalism in the film'. Critics say the BBC coverage downplays UK arms sales and legal ties to the conflict, falling behind rival outlets and exhibiting 'anti-Palestinian racism'.

The broadcaster, 'crippled by the fear of being perceived as critical of the Israeli government', is losing trust. The Guardian reported: 'More than 400 media figures urge BBC board to remove Robbie Gibb over Gaza'. Staff have faced censorship for social posts critical of Israel, contrasting Gibb's unchecked influence. This double standard spotlights deeper editorial interference.

The Trump Scandal Resignations and Swinney Backlash

Director-general Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness resigned on 9 November 2025 over a leaked memo alleging 'serious and systemic' bias in editing US President Donald Trump's speech prior to the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot. Trump has since threatened legal action worth £760 million ($1 billion), claiming the BBC misrepresented his remarks.

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney told LBC on 10 November 2025: 'Robbie Gibb is a very clearly affiliated party-political figure... his position is untenable'. LBC's Rebecca Brady added: 'John Swinney won't say directly whether he thinks the organisation's biased but says Robbie Gibb... should resign'.

The First Minister says a BBC board member’s position’s ‘untenable’ in a row over impartiality.



John Swinney won’t say directly whether he thinks the organisation’s biased but says Robbie Gibb (former No10 communications director for Theresa May) should resign@LBC @LBCNewsScot pic.twitter.com/Mmua0Qcwn4 — Rebecca Brady (@Rebecca_Brady_) November 10, 2025

As MPs begin scrutinising the fallout, Reuters notes the crisis has exposed deep fractures within the BBC. A senior anchor described a 'growing crisis', with the majority of the board reportedly viewing the Trump edit as evidence of institutional bias. The Guardian called it a 'coup', accusinng Gibb of interfering in 'woke' narratives, compounding the broadcaster's Gaza woes and intensifying calls for structural reform.