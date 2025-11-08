A new royal tell-all has revealed how the late Queen Elizabeth grew 'disgusted' and 'tired' of Prince Harry's constant pleas for money after he quit royal life with Meghan Markle.

In his explosive new book The Windsor Legacy, royal biographer Robert Jobson exposes how the monarch – famous for her restraint and patience – reached breaking point as her grandson repeatedly called her at Windsor Castle asking for financial help.

According to Jobson, the Queen's aides were left stunned when Harry rang during her sacred 5 p.m. teatime, a period she considered private and off-limits. Those close to her said she adored Harry but eventually saw his behaviour as selfish and exhausting.

The Late Queen Elizabeth's Patience Ran Out

The book details one afternoon when the 94-year-old monarch refused Harry's call, suspecting he was once again after money. When he tried again the following day, she finally answered.

After hanging up, she reportedly sighed in front of her staff and said, 'More money'.

A royal insider told Jobson the Queen still loved her grandson deeply, but his repeated requests for help had become too much. 'She found it exhausting', the source said. 'It wasn't what she expected from her grandson – or from a duke who had chosen independence.'

Jobson writes that before Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as working royals in 2020, both Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles – now King Charles III – had agreed to pay for their living costs and security for a full year.

Yet, even with that support, Harry was said to be struggling financially and emotionally. His new life in California was proving more difficult than expected, and he began making more demands in private conversations with family members.

From Admiration to Unease

Jobson reveals that Charles initially welcomed Meghan into the family, believing she was modern, confident, and would be good for Harry. 'He liked her, as did Camilla', Jobson writes. But that warm feeling didn't last long.

By the time the couple announced their engagement, Charles's enthusiasm had cooled. The Queen, meanwhile, kept her thoughts private but was quietly furious over Meghan's spending habits.

The biographer points to a specific incident during a 2019 visit to Morocco, when Meghan wore a custom Christian Dior gown said to cost around $80,000. According to Jobson, the Queen viewed the dress as tone-deaf and inappropriate at a time when the monarchy faced public scrutiny. She later let Meghan know her choice was 'ill-judged'.

The Late Queen Elizabeth Viewed Harry's Behaviour as 'Quite Mad'

When Harry and Meghan proposed a 'half-in, half-out' arrangement that would let them retain royal roles while pursuing commercial deals, the Queen was said to be furious.

Jobson describes the move as 'presumptuous', adding that the monarch saw it as a direct challenge to the Crown. The couple had released their statement about stepping back without consulting her, an act that deeply hurt and angered her.

A tense meeting at Sandringham followed. Behind closed doors, the Queen, Prince William, and Charles confronted Harry about his plans. Jobson says the monarch viewed his behaviour as 'quite mad' and inconsistent with the dignity expected of a senior royal.

She made clear that royal service could not be done halfway. For her, Harry's plan to split time between North America and royal duties clashed with the unity the institution depended on.

The Late Queen and Charles Stopped Taking Harry's Calls

As the relationship worsened, Queen Elizabeth reportedly instructed palace staff to redirect Harry's calls to his father. But Charles soon stopped answering, too.

Jobson claims Harry once swore at Charles over the phone while demanding money, prompting the then-Prince of Wales to cut contact altogether. 'I'm not a bank', Charles allegedly told close friends.

Eventually, palace aides were forced to make excuses whenever Harry called. Even the Queen, known for her grace and patience, had reached her limit.

One former aide told Jobson, 'She was disgusted by the constant drama. She felt Harry and Meghan had thrown away a golden opportunity and betrayed her trust'.

By the end, Jobson writes, Queen Elizabeth's once-enduring affection for her grandson had turned to quiet disappointment. The monarch, who always valued duty above all, could no longer understand Harry's choices – or his obsession with money.