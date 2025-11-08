Newly surfaced text messages between Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens suggest that Kirk believed Ben Shapiro was actively trying to sabotage both their careers as they rose to prominence through Turning Point USA. The messages, released after Kirk's assassination, have reignited speculation about deep divisions within the conservative media ecosystem.

Texts Reveal Allegations of Career Sabotage

Screenshots posted by @AFpost on social media show Kirk reacting to an article forwarded by Owens titled 'LEAK: Ben Shapiro's YAF Launches Smear Campaign Against Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens – DANGEROUS'. Kirk responded with 'Hahahahaha gah', before elaborating that Owens had become 'bigger than Ben', and that Shapiro wanted her 'to punch down to him'.

In one of the more cryptic messages, Kirk wrote: 'The ben thing involves me more than he wants to admit. He knows Jon Snow is stronger as the dragons fly higher.' The metaphor suggests Kirk saw himself as a rising force, one Shapiro allegedly sought to suppress.

Kirk also claimed Shapiro viewed Owens as his subordinate, writing: 'He views you as my slave. 100%. "Control her" is what he was really saying to me when he called.' The texts do not include timestamps, making it difficult to determine when the conversation occurred.

Shapiro Responds with Accusations of His Own

The controversy escalated when Ben Shapiro appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, accusing Owens of 'vile' behaviour and alleging she had suggested Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, was involved in his death. When Kelly asked for clarification, Shapiro said Owens was accusing TPUSA insiders and other right-wing figures, including Seth Dillon, of being complicit in Kirk's murder.

Owens responded by reposting the clip on X (formerly Twitter), calling Shapiro 'completely deranged' and accusing him of lying to pressure Kelly into condemning her publicly.

Released text messages show Charlie Kirk stating that Ben Shapiro tried to “kill” his and Candace Owens’ careers as they rose to prominence through Turning Point USA.



“The ben thing involves me more than he wants to admit… He knows Jon Snow is stronger as the dragons fly… pic.twitter.com/Cqge565CQ2 — AF Post (@AFpost) November 8, 2025

Erika Kirk Addresses Speculation

Amid the swirling accusations, Erika Kirk appeared on Fox News with Jesse Watters, urging restraint and empathy. She asked viewers to 'pray and consider and think' before posting theories about her late husband online, warning that such speculation could affect their children in the future.

Her comments come as podcasters and commentators continue to dissect the circumstances surrounding Kirk's death and the fallout among conservative personalities.

A Fractured Conservative Media Landscape

The leaked texts and public accusations underscore the growing rift among prominent figures in conservative media. Kirk, Owens, and Shapiro have each cultivated distinct audiences and ideological approaches, but the latest revelations suggest that personal rivalries may be just as influential as political ones.

While the full context of the messages remains unclear, the language used points to a breakdown in trust and collaboration. The fallout may reshape alliances and narratives within the movement, especially as each figure continues to command significant influence across digital platforms.

As the story develops, observers are left to parse the meaning behind the texts, the timing of their release, and the broader implications for conservative media's future.