With inflation still squeezing household budgets and the holiday season approaching, many Americans are hoping for financial relief. Social media posts and speculative headlines have fueled rumours of new stimulus checks in 2025—some claiming payments of $1,702, $400, or even $2,000 are on the way. But according to verified sources, no federal stimulus checks have been approved or scheduled this year.

No Congressional Approval, No IRS Action

For any federal stimulus payment to be issued, Congress must first pass legislation authorising it. As of November 2025, no such bill has been approved. While some lawmakers have floated proposals, none have advanced beyond committee review. The Internal Revenue Service has not confirmed any upcoming payments, and no federal agency has announced a direct deposit schedule.

The lack of movement is largely due to Congress prioritising government funding legislation and other fiscal matters. Without formal approval, any claims of imminent stimulus checks remain speculative or misleading.

Trump's Tariff Dividend and Hawley's Rebate Proposal

President Donald Trump reignited stimulus speculation on 9 November by posting on social media about a potential $2,000 dividend funded by tariff revenue. This idea echoes earlier discussions about using trade-related funds to support American families.

In August, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley introduced the American Worker Rebate Act of 2025, which proposed payments of $600 per adult and dependent child, up to $2,400 for a family of four. However, the bill was referred to a Senate committee and has not progressed since September. No updates have been issued, and the proposal remains inactive.

Ro Khanna's $2,000 Stimulus Suggestion

California Representative Ro Khanna also proposed a $2,000 stimulus check for families earning under $100,000 annually. His plan, shared on X (formerly Twitter), aimed to offset the impact of rising prices caused by tariffs. Khanna stated he was drafting legislation to bring the idea to Congress, but no formal bill has been introduced or debated.

'Trump's blanket tariffs are hurting American families,' Khanna told Newsweek. 'I'm looking at how we can provide stimulus checks to working class Americans based on the unfair tax collected on them.'

Despite the public support for such measures, no federal action has followed.

DOGE Dividend and Other Unverified Claims

Earlier in 2025, there was a brief discussion of a DOGE dividend, an unconventional proposal to fund payments by reallocating departmental budgets. While the idea gained attention, it was never formally introduced in Congress and has since faded from public discourse.

Meanwhile, viral posts continue to circulate online, falsely claiming that IRS payments are imminent. These include fabricated figures and misleading graphics. Officials warn that such misinformation could be tied to scams or phishing attempts.

“All money left over from the $2000 payments made to low and middle income USA Citizens, from the massive Tariff Income pouring into our Country from foreign countries, which will be substantial, will be used to SUBSTANTIALLY PAY DOWN NATIONAL DEBT.” - President Trump pic.twitter.com/mw7CWpjGhp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 10, 2025

State-Level Relief Is Real—but Limited

While federal stimulus checks are not happening, several states have issued targeted inflation relief payments. New York, for example, sent one-time checks to residents who paid higher sales taxes due to inflation. Individuals earning up to $75,000 received $200, while married couples earning up to $150,000 received $400.

Other states—including Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Colorado—offered similar rebate programs for property owners and taxpayers. These payments vary by state and are not part of any federal initiative.

What Americans Should Know

As of now, there are no confirmed federal stimulus checks for 2025. Any future payments would require approval from Congress and formal coordination with the IRS. Americans are advised to be cautious of online claims and verify information through official government channels.

While economic relief remains a topic of discussion, the reality is that no federal payments are scheduled, and proposals remain stalled in legislative limbo.