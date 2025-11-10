A fresh wave of controversy has engulfed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after royal commentators accused the couple of continuing to use their royal status for personal gain, reigniting debate about their relationship with the British monarchy.

The renewed scrutiny follows King Charles III's decision to strip his brother Prince Andrew of his 'Prince' title, an unprecedented move that prompted questions about why the Sussexes retain theirs.

The couple formally stepped down as senior working royals in early 2020 under the Sandringham Agreement, which prohibited them from using the title 'His and Her Royal Highness' for commercial activities but allowed them to keep their peerage as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Critics argue that despite the separation, Harry and Meghan have maintained their royal identity while building lucrative ventures in the United States.

Accusations of 'Monetising the Monarchy'

According to RadarOnline, royal author Tom Bower said that senior palace officials and family members have long believed the Sussexes were determined to 'monetise the monarchy'.

The allegation centres on the couple's multi-million-pound entertainment and media contracts, including deals with Netflix and Spotify, and Prince Harry's paid speaking engagements, such as a reported £760,517 ($1 million) appearance at a JP Morgan event in Miami.

Supporters of the couple insist that these partnerships are legitimate business moves that reflect their desire for financial independence rather than exploitation of their royal ties.

However, critics claim that every venture is framed around the Sussex brand, which remains inseparable from their royal background.

Royal observers argue that the pair's public image, philanthropy, and media projects continue to rely heavily on their titles and family connections.

Resurfaced Statement Seen as 'Swipe' at the Late Queen Elizabeth

The controversy deepened as commentators revisited the Sussexes' 2020 statement issued after they were asked to stop using the 'Sussex Royal' brand.

In the statement, the couple wrote that the late Queen Elizabeth II had 'no jurisdiction overseas over the word 'Royal'', implying that the monarchy could not restrict how they used the term abroad.

Critics described the language as 'a thinly veiled swipe' at the late monarch, interpreting it as a challenge to her authority.

Some royal watchers told RadarOnline that the tone of the message was 'spiteful and unnecessary', revealing lingering frustration towards Prince William and Princess Catherine, who remain senior members of the royal family.

The timing of the revived statement, just over a year after the Queen's passing, has struck a nerve among royal supporters who view her legacy as untouchable.

The phrase has since circulated widely on social media, prompting renewed debate about the couple's respect for royal traditions.

Palace and Public Reactions

Buckingham Palace has not issued any official response to the renewed allegations. However, public reaction has been sharply divided across social media, where users debated whether the couple's actions undermine the institution of the monarchy.

Supporters defended Harry and Meghan, arguing that they have every right to pursue their own careers after facing relentless media scrutiny in the UK.

Others claimed that continuing to use royal titles while criticising the royal family creates a conflict between personal branding and royal duty.

Legacy and Reputation at Stake

Analysts note that linking the late Queen Elizabeth II to the controversy has made the criticism particularly sensitive.

The late monarch remains a symbol of stability and restraint, and any perceived slight against her is seen as disrespectful by many in the public.

The renewed discussion highlights a broader question that continues to divide Britain: how far former working royals can go in monetising their status without eroding the distinction between monarchy and celebrity.