Robert Kiyosaki has warned that a wave of homelessness will hit US baby boomers as hyperinflation destroys the purchasing power of Social Security.

The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad believes the current economic climate will force millions of seniors out of their homes because they lack a financial foundation to survive a currency collapse.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Kiyosaki targeted the Federal Reserve, alleging that the institution is a 'criminal organisation' responsible for driving price increases through the printing of Federal Reserve 'fake money'.

'The reason we have homelessness today is because we have a Federal Reserve bank — it's a criminal organisation,' he said. 'Look how homelessness is exploding. People can't afford homes.'

He argues that the generation which benefited from decades of stock market growth and affordable housing is now uniquely vulnerable to hyperinflation in 2026 projections. These warnings come as the US-Iran war economy continues to destabilise global markets, leading to fears that the standard of living for American retirees is about to evaporate.

Kiyosaki alleged that the Fed's printing of fiat currency drives price increases that make life harder for the common people, adding that Social Security isn't enough and that 'we're going to get wiped out via inflation.'

'The boomers don't have enough money to get through inflation. The boomers are going to be homeless all over the place,' he warned. 'So mark my words, I'm the first of the boomers. Your mommy and daddy may be on the street because inflation is going to wipe out their Social Security.'

The Collapse Of Social Security 2026 Projections

Kiyosaki alleges that the federal government is effectively bankrupting the elderly by diluting the dollar's value. He stated that Social Security is no longer enough to cover basic survival, noting that 'the boomers are going to be homeless all over the place'. While the US government provides annual cost-of-living adjustments, many economists agree that these increases fail to keep pace with the actual rise in healthcare and housing costs.

Current data suggests the Social Security trust fund could be insolvent by 2035. Without immediate intervention, benefits may be slashed by 25 per cent. Kiyosaki maintains that the 'Big Print', a term for massive quantitative easing, will trigger a scenario where 'your mommy and daddy may be on the street'. He argues that the preparation required to survive this shift is absent in most households.

US Stagflation Risks Amid Middle East Conflict

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The threat to retirees is compounded by the risk of US stagflation, triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Economist Paul Krugman noted that while the Federal Reserve attempts to project stability, the economy is looking 'stagflationish'. The primary driver remains the volatility of Strait of Hormuz oil prices, which have surged despite political assurances that the shipping lane would remain open.

Stagflation represents a worst-case scenario for those on fixed incomes. It combines stagnant economic growth with high unemployment and rising prices. Kiyosaki argues that printing money disproportionately favours asset owners while the average person struggles with the price of basic goods like eggs and yoghurt.

'When you print fake money, which this stuff is, you make life harder on people,' he said, adding that printing money disproportionately favours asset owners at the cost of the poor. 'So if you own a house and you print money, you feel, oh, the price of my house went up. But the average person sees the price of chicken and eggs and yoghurt goes up, and inflation wipes them out.'

He described the current monetary policy as 'Marxist' due to its centralised nature, claiming that the middle class is being systematically wiped out.

Why Baby Boomer Homelessness Is Exploding

Critics of the current system point to the widening gap between asset values and wages.

Kiyosaki noted that while homeowners might feel wealthy as property prices rise, the cost of maintaining those homes under high inflation becomes impossible for retirees. This creates a trap in which seniors own valuable assets but cannot afford the food or taxes required to maintain them.

He maintains that the Federal Reserve is a 'counterfeiter' that makes life harder for the common people.

His inflation warnings serve as a call to action for investors to move away from fiat currency and into 'real' assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin. As the US-Iran war continues to drain the federal treasury, the likelihood of further currency debasement increases. For the first time in history, a generation that expected a comfortable retirement is facing the prospect of total financial ruin.

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