America is bracing for what could be its most expansive single-day act of economic disruption in decades, as a coalition of more than 200 organisations prepares to pull workers, students, and families out of the everyday routines that keep the country running. On 1 May 2026, they are asking millions to do something radical in its simplicity: stay home, shut their wallets, and refuse to participate in the economy.

Under the banner 'Workers over Billionaires', the May Day Strong coalition is demanding that people across the country observe a day of 'no school, no work, no shopping' as mass rallies, marches, and acts of non-violent disruption descend on cities from coast to coast. The demands are precise and unyielding: tax the wealthy, halt ICE operations, end foreign military engagements, and protect the integrity of American elections. Flagship demonstrations are planned in major cities across the country, with thousands of smaller events scheduled to take place in all 50 states.

From Minneapolis to a National Movement

The direct lineage of this May Day mobilisation runs through the streets of a frozen Minneapolis on 23 January 2026, and through the death of one American woman.

Renée Nicole Macklin Good, a 37-year-old American woman, was fatally shot by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross on 7 January 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was a mother of three. Federal law enforcement officials and President Donald Trump defended the shooting, saying the agent acted in self-defence, that Good ran him over, and that the agent was recovering in a hospital. Video of the incident, however, appeared to contradict the official account, and the killing became a catalyst for mass unrest.

The fatal shooting drew widespread anger and intensified local protests, eventually prompting a broad coalition of community organisers, faith leaders, and activists in Minnesota to call for a statewide economic blackout, dubbed the 'Day of Truth and Freedom'. On 23 January, more than 700 small businesses and several cultural institutions closed as part of the economic protest, and organisers estimated that 50,000 people attended the associated protests in subzero temperatures.

'We are in total crisis here in Minnesota with this ICE surge. Thousands of agents are terrorising our communities, not just Minneapolis, but across the state,' said Martha Bardwell, lead pastor at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in South Minneapolis. 'They are tearing apart families. They say that they're here to round up the worst of the worst, but we know with our own eyes that is absolutely not true.'

That single day in Minneapolis became the blueprint for what organisers now intend to replicate nationally, and at a scale the country has not witnessed in living memory.

The Architecture of a Blackout

The coalition is intentionally not calling the action a 'strike', as that term carries specific legal definitions under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) with implications for union members and collective bargaining units. The framing as an 'economic day of action' instead allows labour organisations, including those with formal contractual obligations, to participate and encourage their members to join without legal jeopardy.

In Chicago, the Chicago Federation of Labor, SEIU State Council, the Chicago Teachers Union, and the People's Lobby are among the organisations that have publicly committed to the 'no work, no school, no shopping' action. The city's public librarians and community college employees have both unanimously voted to support the blackout. The coalition is already on pace to triple the record of over 1,300 actions across all 50 states set the previous year.

The National Education Association (NEA), one of the largest labour unions in the United States, has issued a formal toolkit to its members. NEA members are joining other labourers, parents, education workers, immigrants, students, and neighbours demanding stronger, safer, and more dignified communities, with events planned across hundreds of cities.

Organiser voices have been unambiguous about the stakes. Rebecca Winter, executive director of Mass 50501, framed the events as a way for Americans to exert economic leverage to protest injustice, stating: 'On May Day, we hit back with our wallets, no work, no school, no shopping. We the people are the economy, and we decide when it stops.'

Saqib Bhatti, executive director of the Action Center on Race and the Economy, issued a direct warning to major corporations: 'We need to stay focused on the corporations driving, profiting from, and enabling the fascist attacks on our communities. We have to directly challenge corporations like Target, Hilton, and Palantir and show them that fascism isn't just bad for democracy, it's also bad for business.'

“We’ve reached a line in the sand We have to save ourselves and our students.”



On May 1, hundreds of educators across North Carolina are calling out to join the “no work, no school, no shopping” national shutdown.



BT spoke to Carson Bridges, president of Asheville City… pic.twitter.com/pDhglbQP8t — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) April 28, 2026

May Day 2026 and the Long Game

The organisers of the May Day blackout are candid that this is not simply a one-day event, it is a stress test for a movement building towards something much larger.

Indivisible, one of the key coalition partners, stated explicitly that this type of action is new for its national movement: 'We need to show them we have leverage, not just numbers. We need to gauge our strength, identify what power we still need to build, and implement a collective plan to get there.'

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The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), whose 60 chapters signed on as affiliates of the May Day Strong coalition, have made explicit that May Day 2026 is preparation for an even larger mobilisation. United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain has called for strikes across the labour movement on May Day 2028, with some unions already arranging contract expiration dates to align with that date.

The US Federation of Worker Cooperatives, in signing onto the May Day Strong call to action, noted that the January general strike in Minneapolis 'turned out more than 100,000 people and saw hundreds of businesses close for the day in solidarity.' That precedent, repeated nationally across thousands of events and across every state in the union, represents a degree of coordinated civic disruption without modern parallel in the United States.

Whether or not 1 May 2026 achieves the economic silence its organisers intend, the machinery being built to pull it off, the coalitions, the toolkits, the aligned contract expirations, the shared demands, signals that what begins on May Day will not end there.