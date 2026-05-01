Michael Saylor has singlehandedly steered his company Strategy to become the biggest corporate holder of Bitcoin. However, Saylor recently revealed a surprising plan for his BTC holdings upon his death.

Saylor plans to burn the private keys to his Bitcoin wallet after his death, which means his holdings won't be accessible anymore and will be lost from circulation for eternity.

The plan is a form of pro-rata contribution to all other Bitcoin holders, according to Saylor. With total BTC supply capped at 21 million tokens, Saylor thinks burning the private keys would enhance the scarcity aspect of the cryptocurrency. Note that many Bitcoins have already been lost due to technical glitches, losing access to cold wallets, or the death of holders with no succession in place.

Saylor is of the view that every BTC that is no longer accessible contributes to the intrinsic value of the cryptocurrency. Overall, the loss of a digital asset with limited supply reinforces scarcity, expected to eventually drive up BTC prices.

As a crypto billionaire, Saylor has a deep understanding of the long-term value of the cryptocurrency, and his legacy plans to support scarcity could become a tailwind for BTC prices, potentially making it even more valuable in the future.

Burning Keys Could Erode Confidence in BTC Market

Saylor had earlier shared the plans to hold 1% of the total BTC supply, but burning the access keys could lower the circulating supply, create further scarcity, and potentially undermine the token's monetary function. Note that sudden supply shocks are unlikely to bode well for Bitcoin's case for transparency.

If Saylor kills access to his Bitcoin holdings, which is a non-reproductible assets, many more burns could follow, damaging confidence in the token's predictable issuance.

In terms of creating a legacy, Saylor could preserve his Bitcoin holdings and pass it on to future generations or put them to good use, like building public infrastructure or donating for noble causes. By holding onto his BTC assets, Saylor would also encourage adoption by the masses.

Reports indicated that 17 per cent to 23 per cent of all Bitcoins that were issued have been lost, including wallets allegedly linked to Satoshi Nakamoto. For now, Saylor continues to execute Bitcoin purchases on behalf of Strategy after pledging to buy more tokens every quarter.

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In February, Saylor even told Ray Dalio that if he thinks that the world order is breaking down, he should buy Bitcoin, given that the digital asset has no counterparty exposure amid growing geopolitical tensions.

'If you believe the world order is breaking down, own the asset with no counterparty,' Saylor responded directly to Dalio's warning that the 1945-post world order is breaking down.

Saylor's argument primarily revolves around Bitcoin's architecture. Unlike conventional assets, Bitcoin operates without intermediaries. The decentralised network validates transactions through mathematical consensus, a feature that distinguishes it from fiat currencies.

Traditional assets involve counterparty risk. Entities like banks, governments, or companies back these assets, and their value depends on the solvency and trustworthiness of the entities that back them. Saylor thinks this dependency becomes an issue during a systemic crash.

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