The Social Security Administration (SSA) typically announces yearly cost-of-living-adjustments (COLA) on 15th October, coinciding with the release of the September Consumer Price Index data by the US Labor Department. This is because the COLA is based on Q3 inflation figures.

The COLA raises benefits for over 70 million beneficiaries every year to help seniors, people with disabilities, survivors, and other recipients maintain their purchasing power as inflationary pressures push prices higher.

US inflation accelerated in March to its highest rate in two years amid climbing oil prices triggered by the Middle East conflict. Consumer prices climbed 3.3% over the past 12 months in March compared with 2.4% in February, according to the US Labor Department.

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Despite rising living costs, The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), which strives to educate older Americans about financial laws and rights, forecasts a 2027 COLA at 2.8% based on the latest inflation data and a new proposal to cap benefits at $50,000 per person. The group believes the COLA would bump average checks for retired workers by $56.69 to $2,081.46 per month.

In March, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget proposed a 'six-figure limit' for couples receiving Social Security retirement benefits. Although the limit would only affect the 'very highest income couples' in 2026, more retirees would be limited by the cap over time.

'One issue with the Six Figure Limit plan is that it does not guarantee that its new cap on Social Security benefits would increase over time as the economy grows or might freeze the cap for up to 30 years before allowing it to grow,' TSCL stated.

2027 COLA Estimate Same as Last Year

TSCL's 2027 COLA estimate of 2.8% is the same as the hike for 2026. However, the 2027 forecast is higher than the 2.5% benefit increase in 2025 but lower than 3.2% in 2024, 8.7% in 2023, and 5.9% in 2022. If TSCL's forecasts come true, it could be worrisome for many seniors who rely on the Social Security income to get by.

The SSA estimated last year that monthly Social Security checks for those 65 or older represent 30% of their income. Moreover, these benefits account for 50% of the monthly income for 42% of women receiving benefits and 90% of the income for 12% of men.

In November, TSCL highlighted a survey of seniors that found only 10% to be satisfied with their monthly benefits, 'with many citing COLAs that lag inflation as a problem.'

'Americans are right to worry about our current COLA projection. The fact is that most senior households already get by on only about 58% as much income as their working-age counterparts, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a middle-class or working-class American who thinks the economy is doing well right now, especially as oil prices rise,' said TSCL director Shannon Benton.

TSCL calculates COLA using the same metrics used by the SSA. However, the institution believes that the consumer price index for urban wage earners' data does not account for costs that elderly Americans pay for housing, groceries, and medicine.

The group also urged Congress to improve its method for calculating COLAs, favouring a system based on the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E), which is 'specifically based on the spending patterns of Americans 62 years of age and older,' the Bureau of Labor Statistics had mentioned.