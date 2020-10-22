Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are ready to take the next step in their relationship but are not in a rush.

According to a report in E! News, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse who have been dating for two years now are not planning to tie the knot anytime soon. A source claimed to the outlet that the couple has discussed getting engaged but are not in a hurry.

"Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush. Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other," the source said, noting that the duo is "still dating and going strong" and "are a really good match."

"They have both been spending time in the U.K. together during this last year and their relationship is stronger than ever," the insider added.

Pattinson and Waterhouse, who were first linked in July 2018, have been isolating together in London amid the coronavirus pandemic. The duo was spotted packing on PDA in London last month days after the "Twilight" actor recovered from COVID-19 illness. The source said about their relationship: "They love being low-key together and have very similar interests. They are truly inseparable and in love."

The insider further revealed that Pattinson's family "adores" his girlfriend and thinks the model is a "great match" for him, "better than any of his previous relationships."

This is Pattinson's first relationship since he called off his engagement with singer FKA Twigs in 2017 after more than two years of dating. The 34-year-old was previously in a relationship with his "Twilight" co-star Kristen Stewart.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Pattinson and Waterhouse go on double dates with pals Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn and keep in touch with each other via FaceTime when their schedules keep them apart. They had sparked engagement rumours last year after it emerged that they would be spending Christmas at the model's family home in west London.

Waterhouse had been in a relationship with actor Diego Luna until they called it off in 2017. The 28-year-old also dated Oscar-nominee Bradley Cooper for two years until they split in 2015.