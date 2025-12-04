Rumours linking Scarlett Johansson to The Batman Part II have ignited major online discussion, with fans speculating that the actress could be preparing to step into the DC universe for the first time. A surge of Reddit conversations has pushed the topic into trending territory, with users suggesting Johansson is being eyed for roles ranging from Poison Ivy to a humorous 'sexy Bane' interpretation. The speculation has also gained traction due to claims that Johansson may be open to joining DC following her long-running success with Marvel.

A Major Move After Marvel Success

Johansson remains one of the most recognisable figures in superhero cinema thanks to her decade-long run as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her potential shift to DC has drawn heightened attention from fans and industry watchers, especially after Nexus Point News reported that she is in talks to join The Batman Part II. The report has amplified interest in whether the actress is preparing to take on her first major DC role.

With The Batman movie sequel shaping up to be one of Warner Bros' most anticipated releases, any suggestion of A-list casting has quickly fuelled search spikes and online debate.

What Fans Think Johansson Might Play

Poison Ivy and the Viral 'Sexy Bane' Theory

Reddit users have speculated that Johansson could take on a grounded version of Poison Ivy, though others pointed out that director Matt Reeves has signalled a focus on realism rather than supernatural or plant-based powers.

Another widely shared theory referenced the Harley Quinn animated Valentine's Day special, joking that Johansson could portray a 'giant sexy Bane'. The comparison quickly gained attention due to its comedic tone and the character's recent surge in meme popularity.

Nora Fries Without the Sci-Fi Element

One commenter suggested Johansson could appear as Nora Fries, reinvented without the frozen cryogenic element associated with the Mr Freeze storyline. The idea gained traction because it theoretically fits within the more realistic Gotham that Reeves has established, although there is no confirmation that the character appears in the sequel.

Clayface 'As Scarlett Johansson'

Another fan theory proposed that Johansson could take on Clayface, played simply 'as Scarlett Johansson'. The comment reflected the playful tone of the discussion rather than a credible casting direction, but it highlighted the range of speculation that has emerged around the actress.

Reeves' Grounded Gotham May Rule Out Fantastical Villains

Reeves has stated in past interviews that his vision for Pattinson's Batman centres on noir, crime-led storytelling grounded in realism. Fans referencing these statements argue that characters like Poison Ivy and Mr Freeze are unlikely to feature in the sequel.

Instead, they believe Reeves may introduce more grounded figures such as Andrea Beaumont or Vicki Vale, aligning with the tone established in the first film. This has created a divide in online discussions between fans imagining more stylised villains and those expecting the franchise to remain rooted in noir influences.

No Confirmed Casting From Warner Bros

Despite the intense speculation, Warner Bros has not announced any new cast members for The Batman Part II. The production remains in development, and official character lists have not been released. All rumours circulating on Reddit and social media remain unverified and stem from fan discussion rather than industry reports.