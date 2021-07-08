It may be the end of an era for Roger Federer, who is unsure if he will ever play at Wimbledon again after being eliminated from this year's event by up-and-coming Polish player Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Federer will be celebrating his 40th birthday next month, and after having been away from the tour for over a year due to injury, it was already a massive achievement that he reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. He bowed out against his much younger opponent with a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-0 scoreline.

An ovation for 22 years of memories ?



It's been a pleasure as always, @rogerfederer #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GvsOenp68C — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2021

After his exit, the eight-time Wimbledon champion said, "Of course I would like to play it again but at my age you never know what is around the corner. I will talk with my team and go from there, see what I need to do to get in better shape and be more competitive."

He refused to confirm anything about his future, saying that another match at Centre Court is something that he can't confirm at this time. "I don't know, I really don't know. I have to regroup. My goal for the last year was to play another Wimbledon. I was able to make it this year, which I was really happy about. Everything that comes after Wimbledon we will sit down and talk about it.

This means that even his participation in the US Open later this year may also be in jeopardy. "I'm actually very happy to get as far as I did, even though I am disappointed I lost," he added.

Federer looked out of sorts throughout the match, which was the first time he was defeated in straight sets at Wimbledon since 2002 against Mario Ancic. According to the BBC, this is the first time that the former world number one lost a set 6-0 at this event.

Overall, a quarter-final appearance is a massive achievement for someone who underwent a double knee surgery just months before. However, it now seems as though Novak Djokovic is the favourite to win the title and match Federer and Rafael Nadal's joint record of 20 Grand Slam titles each.