Kate Middleton is self-isolating in Kensington Palace after she came into contact with a COVID-19 positive individual last week. It is believed that she was informed personally about the situation while at Wimbledon on Friday

According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex did not receive a message or was not "pinged" by the National Health Service Test and Trace app. Instead, she was alerted after she took a seat beside the Duke of Kent and in front of Body Coach Joe Wicks. She was seen leaving the Royal Box at Wimbledon "immediately" after she was informed of the contact.

She left the All England Club at 5:00 p.m., which was said to be significantly earlier than she has done in previous years. She missed out on Andy Murray's tennis match. Kate Middleton was later seen in public being driven home through west London to Kensington Palace.

A Buckingham Palace source announced on Monday that the Duchess of Sussex is not exhibiting any signs or symptoms of the deadly virus. But she had to miss out on the 73rd anniversary of the NHS. Prince William went solo to a thanksgiving gathering at St. Paul's Cathedral and hosted afternoon tea with NHS workers at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke of Cambridge does not need to self-isolate, per the current government guidelines, since his wife was the one who came into contact with the COVID-19 positive individual. If the duchess starts experiencing symptoms and tests positive for the virus. he needs to also isolate at home.

Kate Middleton could be facing up to ten days in self-isolation, which includes the day of contact with the infected person. Even if she tests negative, she reportedly still has to follow the required number of days in quarantine. This means she is prohibited from receiving visitors, including family and friends, and will have to avoid contact with anyone in the house as much as possible. But the fact that Prince William was able to attend to his duties on Monday means that the COVID-19 positive person is not from the couple's inner circle.